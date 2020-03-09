MLS 2020 Week 2 Results, Highlights And Updated MLS Standings

The MLS results for Week 2 are in and there were a few surprising and enticing encounters over the weekend. North American football fans were treated to goals galore and some entertaining performances. Catch up on the MLS results and check out a few top MLS highlights from the weekend below.

MLS highlights: MLS results in the Eastern Conference

Atlanta United became the only team in the Eastern Conference to maintain their winning start in the MLS as they overcame FC Cincinnati 2-1. NY Red Bulls and Montreal Impact were held to draws against Real Salt Lake (1-1) and FC Dallas (2-2) respectively while Toronto managed a slender 1-0 win over NYC FC. Colombus were held 1-1 against defending MLS champions Seattle Sounders. DC United registered their first victory of the campaign with a 2-1 victory against newbies Inter Miami. New England and Chicago played out a 1-1 draw to get themselves off the mark following defeats in Week 1.

The MLS results had an effect on the Week 2 of the MLS standings and this is how the Eastern Conference shapes up:

MLS highlights: MLS results in the Western Conference

Sporting Kansas City, Minnesota and Colorado continued their 100 per cent winning start in the MLS with wins over Houston Dynamo (4-0), San Jose (5-2) and Orlando City (2-1) respectively.

Arguably, the game of the weekend was between LAFC and Philadelphia Union. In a match that had everything barring a moment to exhale, a six-goal thriller shared the spoils between the two teams. Newcomers Nashville remained at the bottom of the Western Conference and are still the only team yet to register a point on the board after a 1-0 loss against Portland. Vancouver prevailed against 10-men LA Galaxy for their first win of the season.

Here are the MLS standings after Week 2 in the Western Conference: