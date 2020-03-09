MLS 2020 Week 2 Results, Highlights And Updated MLS Standings

The MLS results for Week 2 are in and there were a few surprising and enticing encounters over the weekend. North American football fans were treated to goals galore and some entertaining performances. Catch up on the MLS results and check out a few top MLS highlights from the weekend below.
Atlanta United became the only team in the Eastern Conference to maintain their winning start in the MLS as they overcame FC Cincinnati 2-1. NY Red Bulls and Montreal Impact were held to draws against Real Salt Lake (1-1) and FC Dallas (2-2) respectively while Toronto managed a slender 1-0 win over NYC FC. Colombus were held 1-1 against defending MLS champions Seattle Sounders. DC United registered their first victory of the campaign with a 2-1 victory against newbies Inter Miami. New England and Chicago played out a 1-1 draw to get themselves off the mark following defeats in Week 1.
There's no place like home! pic.twitter.com/dZTycTeARJ— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 8, 2020
Week 2 is in the books. 📚— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 9, 2020
Heres how things look in the East: pic.twitter.com/w4Koanv4sW
Sporting Kansas City, Minnesota and Colorado continued their 100 per cent winning start in the MLS with wins over Houston Dynamo (4-0), San Jose (5-2) and Orlando City (2-1) respectively.
FT: Four the glory of the city.#SKCvHOU // @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/h4WZLNR79m— Sporting KC (@SportingKC) March 8, 2020
Arguably, the game of the weekend was between LAFC and Philadelphia Union. In a match that had everything barring a moment to exhale, a six-goal thriller shared the spoils between the two teams. Newcomers Nashville remained at the bottom of the Western Conference and are still the only team yet to register a point on the board after a 1-0 loss against Portland. Vancouver prevailed against 10-men LA Galaxy for their first win of the season.
Take a bow, Jakob Glesnes! #LAFCvPHI pic.twitter.com/O1BlYLlteo— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 9, 2020
How's the Western Conference shaping up after Week 2? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oTDvZq96ae— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 9, 2020