MLS 2020 Week 2 Results, Highlights And Updated MLS Standings

Football News

Week 2 in the MLS 2020 has come to an end and despite the early stages in the League, earning front ranks in the Eastern and Western Conferences are imperative.

MLS

The MLS results for Week 2 are in and there were a few surprising and enticing encounters over the weekend. North American football fans were treated to goals galore and some entertaining performances. Catch up on the MLS results and check out a few top MLS highlights from the weekend below.

MLS highlights: MLS results in the Eastern Conference

Atlanta United became the only team in the Eastern Conference to maintain their winning start in the MLS as they overcame FC Cincinnati 2-1. NY Red Bulls and Montreal Impact were held to draws against Real Salt Lake (1-1) and FC Dallas (2-2) respectively while Toronto managed a slender 1-0 win over NYC FC. Colombus were held 1-1 against defending MLS champions Seattle Sounders. DC United registered their first victory of the campaign with a 2-1 victory against newbies Inter Miami. New England and Chicago played out a 1-1 draw to get themselves off the mark following defeats in Week 1.

The MLS results had an effect on the Week 2 of the MLS standings and this is how the Eastern Conference shapes up: 

MLS highlights: MLS results in the Western Conference

Sporting Kansas City, Minnesota and Colorado continued their 100 per cent winning start in the MLS with wins over Houston Dynamo (4-0), San Jose (5-2) and Orlando City (2-1) respectively.

Arguably, the game of the weekend was between LAFC and Philadelphia Union. In a match that had everything barring a moment to exhale, a six-goal thriller shared the spoils between the two teams. Newcomers Nashville remained at the bottom of the Western Conference and are still the only team yet to register a point on the board after a 1-0 loss against Portland. Vancouver prevailed against 10-men LA Galaxy for their first win of the season. 

Here are the MLS standings after Week 2 in the Western Conference:

 

