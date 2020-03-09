ROS Vs CSK Dream11 Russian Premier League Prediction, Schedule And Squad Details

FC Rostov host CSKA Moscow for their Matchday 21 clash in the Russian Premier League 2019-20 clash. FC Rostov are on the fourth spot of the points table with 10 wins and 5 draws in the season so far. The Valeri Karpin-led team have bagged a total of 35 points in the season so far. FC Rostov have a goal difference of 6 (35 goals scored). They have won just once in their last five league games (Draws 2, Losses 2).

As for CSKA Moscow, they are on the fifth spot of the Russian Premier League points table with 10 wins in 20 games (Draws 5, Losses 5). CSKA Moscow have experienced a decent run of form this season and are up for a big clash this weekend. They have won twice in their last five Russian Premier League 2019-20 clashes. They have scored a total of 27 goals in the season and have conceded 19 goals. They have a goal difference of 8.

The match is scheduled for Monday, March 9, 4:30 PM IST at Rostov Arena. Read more for ROS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, ROS vs CSK Dream11 top picks and ROS vs CSK Dream11 team.

Also Read | Iker Casillas Confirms That His House Was Searched Amid Tax Fraud Investigation

ROS vs CSK Dream11 prediction

Also Read | Luka Doncic And Eden Hazard's Bromance On Show After Mavericks Edge Pelicans In Thriller

ROS vs CSK Dream11 top picks

Fedor Chalov Nikola Vlasic Alexey Kozlov

Also Read | Barcelona Manager Quique Setien Losing The Dressing Room As Stars "doubt His Capabilities"

ROS vs CSK Dream11 team (Full Squad)

ROS vs CSK: Rostov full squad

Baburin Yegor, Sergey Pesjakov, Denis Popov, Daniil Frolkin, Vadim Lukyanov, Danila Vedernikov, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Arsenii Logashov, Alexey Kozlov, Maksim Osipenko, Evgeni Livadnov, Maksim Rudakov, Dmitriy Chistyakov, Roman Eremenko, Ivelin Popov, Pavel Mamaev, Alexey Ionov, Danil Glebov, Mathias Normann, Khoren Bayramyan, Vladimir Medvedz, Eugeny Chernov, Evgeny Cherkes, Danila Proshliakov, Eldor Shomurodov, Baktiyor Zainutdinov, Aleksandr Saplinov, Aleksandr Dolgov

Also Read | Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Says Bust-up With Raheem Sterling 'changed Him As A Person'

ROS vs CSK: Moscow full squad

Ilya Pomazun, Igor Akinfeev, Vladislav Torop, Nikolay Zirikov, Mário Fernandes, Viktor Vasin, Nikita Kotin, Kirill Nababkin, Hördur Magnússon, Cedric Gogoua, Georgi Schennikov, Vadim Karpov, Igor Diveev, Ilzat Akhmetov, Nikola Vlasic, Alan Dzagoev, Arnór Sigurdsson, Konstantin Kuchaev, Kristijan Bistrovic, Jaka Bijol, Maksim Eleev, Konstantin Maradishvili, Ivan Oblyakov, Fedor Chalov, Lassana N'Diaye, Ilia Shkurin

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.