GNC Vs ANT Dream11 Prediciton, Preview, Team News, Top Picks, Super Lig Live

Genclerbirligi FC will host Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on March 9, with the game scheduled to begin at 10 30 pm IST. The game will be held at the Eryaman Stadium. With not much separating the two sides on the Super Lig table, have a read on about the GNC vs ANT Dream11 prediction, GNC vs ANT Dream11 team and the GNC vs ANT Dream11 top picks.

GNC vs ANT Dream11 prediction: GNC vs ANT Dream11 preview

11th on the Super Lig table, Genclerbirligi FC looked hopeless against leaders of the pack Galatasaray in their last encounter. However, Hamza Hamzaoglu's men look a lot more comfortable in their own backyard. Coming up against a team that has fared slightly worse than them this season should give Genclerbirligi hope to earn the three points on Monday.

Genclerbirligi's counterparts Antalyaspor are the 12th best team in the Super Lig and have been impressive over the past few weeks. Tamer Tuna's men were on an unbeaten run of nine games across all competitions before a 1-0 defeat against Alanyaspor on Wednesday halted that run. The visitors are bound to make life difficult for Genclerbirligi to finish higher up on the Super Lig table.

GNC vs ANT Dream11 prediction: GNC vs ANT Dream11 team news

The home side have an injury-hit squad and it begins with centre back Arda Kizildag, who will remain on the sidelines for a few more weeks. Halil Pehlivan and Yasin Pehlivan are expected to step in for the injured duo of Pierre-Yves Polomat and Floyd Ayite, respectively. Top scorer Bogdan Stancu is expected to be replaced by Giovanni Sio at the top. Daniel Candeias and Sefa Yilmaz are suspended and injured respectively so Nadir Ciftci will be given the nod to start on the left-wing. In the right-back zone, Ahmet Oguz will be set to deputize for the injured Erdem Ozgenc.

For the travelling team, Bunyamin Balci will continue to start at right-back for the injured Nazim Sangare. Bahadir Ozturk, Salih Dursun and Yekta Kurtulus are still sidelined with injuries while Charles is expected to slot in for the suspended Ondrej Celustka at the heart of the backline.

GNC vs ANT Dream11 prediction: GNC vs ANT Dream11 team, (Predicted XI)

GNT vs ANT Dream11 Predicted XI for Genclerbirligi: Nordfeldt (GK), Oguz, Toure, Ramos, Pehlivan, Ozdemir, Pehlivan, Baiano, Sessegnon, Ciftci, Sio

GNT vs ANT Dream11 Predicted XI for Antalyaspor: Boffin (GK), Balci, Charles, Sari, Kudryashov, N’Dinga, Ribeiro, Podolski, Ozmert, Gumus, Jahovic

GNC vs ANT Dream11 prediction: GNC vs ANT Dream11 top picks

GNC vs ANT Dream11 top picks for Genclerbirligi- Sessegnon, Baiano

GNC vs ANT Dream11 top picks for Antalyaspor- Podolski, Gumus

GNC vs ANT Dream11 prediction: GNC vs ANT Dream11 team

Here is the GNC vs ANT Dream 11 team which could yield maximum points for Dream11 users

Goalkeeper: Boffin

Defenders: Toure, Ramos, Pehlivan Oguz

Midfielders: Baiano (Vice-captain), Sessegnon (Captain), Ozmurt, Gumus, Podolski

Forwards: Jahovic

Note: The Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis and the selections made in our line-up may guarantee positive results in your games