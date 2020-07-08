MLW Vs MIDD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, EFL Championship Live

Gary Rowett's Millwall will come up against Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough on Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship at The Den on Wednesday, July 8. The Championship encounter between Millwall and Middlesbrough is scheduled for 3 pm local time (7:30 pm IST). Here's a look at the MLW vs MIDD Dream11 prediction, MLW vs MIDD Dream11 team and the MLW vs MIDD Dream11 top picks for the clash on Wednesday.

MLW vs MIDD Dream11 prediction and preview

Since the resumption of football, Millwall have won only one of their last five matches and currently sit in 10th place on the Championship table. Millwall's aim will solely to get all three points against a struggling Middlesbrough to stand any real chance of making it to the Championship play-offs. Although Middlesbrough registered two wins from their last five games, Neil Warnock's side are still in 22nd place on the Championship table.

Middlesbrough suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games and are sitting in the relegation zone with just five matchdays remaining. Middlesbrough are the lowest-scoring team in the Championship and are facing plenty of pressure to deliver some goals in the closing stages of the season. Millwall are still seven points adrift of a top-six finish. Based on the current standings, the MLW vs MIDD Dream11 prediction is that Millwall are expected to come away with the three points.

MLW vs MIDD Dream11 prediction: MLW vs MIDD Dream11 team

Probable starting line-up for Millwall : Bialkowski; Pearce, Cooper, Hutchinson; Wallace, Woods, Thompson, Romeo; Bradshaw, Smith, Wallace

Probable starting line-up for Middlesbrough: Stojanovic; Spence, Fry, Moukoudi, Johnson; McNair; Roberts, Wing, Saville; Fletcher, Assombalonga

MLW vs MIDD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Stojanovic

Defenders: Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace, Pearce

Midfielders: Wallace, Wing, McNair

Forwards: Fletcher(C), Smith, Bradshaw(VC)

MLW vs MIDD Dream11 prediction: MLW vs MIDD Dream11 top picks

MLW vs MIDD Dream11 top picks for Millwall - T Bradshaw, Smith

MLW vs MIDD Dream11 top picks for Middlesbrough - Flethcer, McNair

Note: The MLW vs MIDD Dream11 prediction, MLW vs MIDD Dream11 top picks and MLW vs MIDD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MLW vs MIDD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Middlesbrough Instagram / Millwall Twitter