Mohun Bagan Becomes First Indian Sports Team To Feature On NASDAQ, Wins FIFA Praise For It

Mohun Bagan is one of the most recognizable football teams in India. The club has a huge fan following and the iconic club and its fans have seen several historic moments in its time. On Wednesday, Mohun Bagan fans were treated to another such moment when it became the first Indian sports team to feature on the NASDAQ billboards in New York's Times Square.

Mohun Bagan NASDAQ feature: American stock exchange honours club

The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!!



Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !!#JoyMohunBagan #MohunBaganDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vA5z8ia92T — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 28, 2020

The American stock exchange NASDAQ paid tribute to Mohun Bagan on the occasion of Mohun Bagan Day 2020. The Mohun Bagan Day is celebrated by the club every year on July 29 to commemorate the club’s famous victory against East Yorkshire Regiment in the IFA Shield in 1911. With a 2-1 victory, Mohun Bagan became the first Indian club to end Britain’s dominance over the tournament. To celebrate the momentous occasion, NASDAQ paid tribute to the club by featuring its name, logo and colours on its billboards.

FIFA applaud Mohun Bagan NASDAQ tribute

🤩 When you make a billboard of skyscraping prestige & dazzling beauty at @TimesSquareNYC, you know you have become way more than just a club 👏



🇮🇳 Happy #MohunBaganDay2020 to one of the most passionately-supported clubs on the planet 🌏 pic.twitter.com/jXSwJFMCzo — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 29, 2020

After Mohun Bagan featured on NASDAQ, both Mohun Bagan fans, as well as its management, took to social media to celebrate the occasion. Sharing pictures of the tribute, the club’s official social media handles wrote how it is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan is in a different league when it comes to an Indian sports team. Even FIFA acknowledged the Mohun Bagan NASDAQ news. While wishing the club’s fans on the Mohun Bagan Day 2020, FIFA wrote how the fact that Mohun Bagan features on Times Square proves that it is more than just a club.

This legacy is in the heart of all Mariners, Joy #MohunBaganDay2020. 💚❤

A huge recognition. — Subhendu Bose @subhendubose201 (@subhendubose201) July 29, 2020

Speaking to PTI on the feat, Mohan Bagan’s top official Debashish Dutta said that the Mohun Bagan NASDAQ achievement is a matter of great pride for all Mohun Bagan fans and supporters. He added that the achievement is more significant since no other Indian sports team has managed to do so and that it shows the kind of stature the club enjoys on the world stage.

Mohun Bagan is one of India’s most successful sports teams. The club has won the Federation Cup a record 14 times. The Kolkata club is also one of Asia’s oldest clubs and has won the National Football League three times and the I-League twice, including in 2020. Earlier this year, the club had announced its merger with the Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK and will now be called ATK-Mohun Bagan. The ISL club ATK-Mohun Bagan will be part of the next season of the ISL, which is due to begin behind closed doors from November 2020.

Image Courtesy: twitter/mohun_bagan