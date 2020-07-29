On Mohun Bagan Day, Iconic Club Goes Global, Football Fans Share Excitement

Indian football club 'Mohun Bagan' becomes the first-ever Indian sports club or franchise to feature on NASDAQ billboards in the iconic Times Square in New York City. Be it a surprise or shock, digital banners of Mohun Bagan were flashed on New York City's landmark area on a day which is of prime importance for the heritage football club.

The historic club celebrates 'Mohun Bagan Day' every year on July 29 to commemorate their IFA Shield victory East Yorkshire in 1911, thus becoming the first Indian club to end the British dominion on the football fields of Bengal.

Not only 'Marineers', Mohun Bagan supporters, but a lot of hardcore Indian football fanatics consider 29th July to be of major importance for Indian football.

"'You can say it was the birthday of Indian football, at large. So, it's our way of paying tribute to the ones who fought it out and made sure that Indians could play the game." said Srinjoy Bose, Gen Sec of Mohun Bagan.

Bose also told Republic TV, that the ideation to feature in a NASDAQ billboard was a year-round plan, that was specifically saved for the 29th of July. The heritage club also took to Twitter to share the images of NASDAQ billboard flashing their name and logo at 12 am IST.

"The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!! Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !! #JoyMohunBagan #MohunBaganDay2020," read the Mohun Bagan post.

Fans all over the country took to social media to show their happiness over the club making history of sorts. A mixture of pride and joy overtook Twitter and Facebook, as the day coincided with one of the 'complete lockdown' days in Bengal.

