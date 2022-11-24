FIFA World Cup: Japanese Fans Show Class Act, Clean Up Trash Post Japan Vs Germany Match

Japan created the second major upset of this year's FIFA World Cup by registering a 2-1 comeback win over Germany in the opening match. It was only the third time Germany had lost its tournament-opening game after defeats against Algeria in 1982 and Mexico in 2018. While the players played their hearts out to register a stunning win over Germany, the blue Samurai fans showed wonderful post-match gesture which they have been doing during several major tournaments.

FIFA World Cup: Japanese fans continue post-tradition after Japan's victory over Germany

In a video shared by the FIFA World Cup 2022 official Twitter handle, Japanese fans inside the Khalifa International Stadium can be seen cleaning the stadium following Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup match. The Japanese contingent can be seen with Blue disposal bags, collecting garbage under their seat in an attempt to clean the stadium. Hundred of Blue bags were distributed by the Japanese supporters. This is not the first time that Japanese fans have done this gesture in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The same act was done by a few Japanese fans who were cleaning up the stadium during the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

Tidying up after one of their greatest #FIFAWorldCup wins 👏



Huge respect to these Japanese fans 🙌 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/RVwLwykPeq — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022

Not only the fans but even the players continued the post-match tradition by leaving the dressing room clean and spotless. FIFA took to Twitter and shared a post appreciating the effort of the Japan football team.

After an historic victory against Germany at the #FIFAWorldCup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.



Domo Arigato.👏🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/NuAQ2xrwSI — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 23, 2022

Japan vs Germany match highlights

The match played on Wednesday, November 23 was the first competitive meeting between Germany and Japan and the blue Samurais made the outing a memorable one. Germany putting behind the horror show four years back was looking to make a statement in the opening match against their Asian opponents. Even before the kickoff, the German players protested against the captain, Manuel Neuer being denied permission to wear the 'OneLove' armband by covering their mouths with their hands during the photoshoot.

Once the match got underway it was the Germans who dominated Japan as they shared the majority of the possession. The former champions were able to break the deadlock through Ilkay Gundogan who scored the first goal from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute. Japan tried hard to find the equaliser and managed to do that through substitute Ritsu Doan. Coming off the bench, Doan managed to score the equaliser in the 75th minute. Another substitute Takuma Asano, completed the comeback fro Japan scoring the winning goal in the 83rd minute after managing to get past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and secure three points for his side in the World Cup opener.