Scottish Premiership Team Motherwell FC Captain Peter Hartley To Join Indian Super League?

With the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season slated for kick-off in November this year, participating football clubs have begun the hunt to rope in new players to strengthen their respective squads. Among the prominently reported arrivals for the next season, Scottish Premiership side Motherwell FC captain Peter Hartley has emerged as a subject of major transfer talks. The player is reportedly set to ply his trade in the ISL next season.

Peter Hartley's career brief in Scottish Premiership

Peter Hartley, an England defender, began his career with Sunderland, which was followed by stints with several low-rung clubs in the UK. In August 2017, the defender moved to the Scottish Premiership, joining Motherwell FC on loan initially. The deal was made permanent later in January 2018.

Peter Hartley was instrumental in Motherwell FC's third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership this season. However, he was not included in the team's Europa League campaign. The club had failed to extend his contract beyond the current season, amid the raging COVID-19 crisis and the financial struggles that followed.

Peter Hartley hints at ISL move

Speaking to AP in July, Hartley expressed his anguish and frustration on his contractual situation with Motherwell FC. He claimed that most of his past managers tried to re-sign him earlier, but with the unfortunate turn of events, most of his bosses do not work anymore. The defender stated that playing in Scotland was like out of sight, out of mind, wherein a player is back on the negotiation table despite playing more than 400 league games.

Hartley's move to the ISL is likely to be confirmed in the coming days. However, the club is yet to be disclosed. Hinting at his move to the ISL, Hartley had then asserted that he had a few offers in his bag and he was in constant contact with his agent Dave Gordon over his next possible destination.

Peter Hartley wants to play in an ambitious environment

Hartley claimed that he was keen on working in an ambitious environment. He was excited to play every game for Motherwell FC during his three-season stint in the Scottish Premiership, added the captain. However, the captain also insisted that he will continue in the Scottish Premiership if a suitable offer arrived, saying that the Scottish Premiership was highly underrated.

