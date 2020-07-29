Jose Mourinho Boosts Saudi Arabia’s Image As Oil-rich Nation Unveils New Sports Academy

On Monday, Saudi Arabia unveiled its plan for the Mahd Sports Academy, which is aimed at producing and developing a new generation of athletes. Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho sent a congratulatory message to the Saudi Ministry of Sports for their initiative to build the mega sports academy in the kingdom. The unveiling of the Mahd Sports Academy comes at a time when the Newcastle takeover by Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is nearing its final stages of completion.

Jose Mourinho sends a message to Saudi Arabia after the unveiling of Mahd Sports Academy

The president of the Mahd Sports Academy, Abdulla bin Faisal Hammad, is believed to be a close friend of Jose Mourinho. Hammad came up with the idea to build the sports academy after Saudi Arabia's 5-0 defeat against Russia in the 2018 World Cup. Jose Mourinho was full of praise for Hammad's idea and initiative to launch the sports academy in Saudi Arabia.

"When you think of big ideas and plans, there are plenty of negative thoughts. But you guys have reacted in the most beautiful way", said Jose Mourinho in his video message to the Ministry of Sports. The 'Special One' also touched upon the investments and infrastructure at the new sports academy in the kingdom. It is believed that Saudi Arabia is attempting to use Jose Mourinho to boost its image in the world of global sports. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also involved in the opening ceremony of the Mahd Sports Academy. Infantino congratulated Saudi Arabia on the opening of its new sports project, a project that will have a positive effect on football, given that it is the most popular sport in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia plans to build HQs in England after Newcastle takeover

According to reports from The Sun, Saudi Arabia is planning to build a headquarters for the academy in England if the Newcastle takeover goest through. The oil-rich nation hopes its Sports Academy develops over the years as they plan to send their top talents to Newcastle. The £300 million Newcastle takeover is in its final stages of completion with the Premier League still conducting its Owners' and Directors' Test.

Image Courtesy - Ministry of Sports Twitter / AP