Jose Mourinho Identifies £40m-rated Defender As Vertonghen's Replacement

Football News

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified a top-transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window. The target is valued at 40 million pounds

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jose Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified a top-transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window. According to reports, the club is keen on signing Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake at the end of the 2019-20 season. Tottenham signed two midfielders in the January transfer window and changed Giovani Lo Celso's loan move to permanent.

Mourinho keen on signing a central defender

According to reports, Mourinho is keen to bolster the squad's defence and is already looking to bring in a central defender in the summer. Ake has been heavily linked to Premier League rivals Chelsea but reports suggest that he is Tottenham's top target in the summer transfer window.

According to reports, the Netherlands International has a current valuation of 40 million pounds and Bournemouth was reluctant to sell the highly valued defender during the January transfer window. With the Cherries' inconsistent results threatening its stay in the Premier League, the club will be forced to sell when the current campaign ends and Tottenham are keen on signing Ake.

Tottenham wants to bring in Vertonghen's replacement

According to reports, Tottenham is looking sign a new centre-back with Jan Vertonghen's contract running out at the end of the season. It is highly unlikely that the Belgium international will sign a new contract with the club. The 32-year-old defender was subbed during Tottenham's FA Cup match against Southampton, fanning rumours that Jose Mourinho no longer favours the defender. 

Responding to a question about Harry Kane's potential return, Mourinho said, "The Leicester match (May 9). Maybe we need that match for something. Maybe we need that match for something.

 

"To be fourth, to be fifth, to be sixth. Maybe we need that match for something and maybe he can help us in this match. I hope. There's no pressure, he keeps going, no setback. I just think that's my feeling"

 

"It's better not to put any kind of expectations, any kind of pressure. Let it go and let's see." 

 

(with inputs from agencies)

