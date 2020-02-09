Haven't Thought Much About Revamping The Squad In The Summer: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly said that he has not thought much about revamping his current squad in the summer transfer window. However, reports suggested that City was looking to bolster its squad following a disappointing 2019-20 campaign. Manchester City began the season to win a third successive Premier League title but now trail Liverpool by a margin of 22 points.

Guardiola did not speak to anyone regarding transfers and signings

According to reports, Guardiola said that he was not aware and did not even speak to anyone regarding transfers and signings because that is something he would not like to do during the season. He admitted that the club will have to bring in David Silva's replacement since he was leaving the Etihad. The Manchester City manager said that they will sign players in some positions, adding that he was not aware of how much of the money they will have to shell out. Guardiola further added that there are a few months for the summer transfer window to begin and things can change in that much time.

There is a lot to fight for this season

According to reports, Guardiola talked about the team's disappointing results in the league but said that there is still a lot to fight for. He talked about the Carabao Cup final, the FA cup and said that the team will give it their all to win the Champions League and secure a top-four finish to qualify for next year's Premier club competition.

Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City is clouded with uncertainty as his contract runs out at the end of next season and reports suggest he could leave sooner. Although, the Spaniard said that his situation at the club will not affect a player's decision to join the club or not. He further added that the club is big enough to attract players without him being in the picture.

Guardiola's future clouded with uncertainty

Guardiola said that he is going to stay at the Etihad unless and until the management makes a decision to sack him. The rumours of Guardiola leaving City started floating after they fell far behind Liverpool in the Premier League.

Guardiola said that he enjoys working with the current squad, adding that even if things go bad such as the team crashing out of the Champions League, he was not going to leave. He further added that as a club's manager, one faces both good and bad times, adding that it is not possible to win all the time. He said that it is all about the next course of action one takes after a dismal run of results and how they can improve as a team.

