The Glazers Concerned Over Missing Out On The Champions League, Eye Pochettino

Manchester United owners the Glazers are reportedly concerned about the club missing out on the Champions League for a second consecutive season. According to reports, the Glazers are eyeing Mauricio Pochettino with a view to sign the former Tottenham manager should Solskjaer face the sack. According to reports, Pochettino is keen on making a managerial return to England.

Missing out on the Champions League could affect the club

Missing out on the Champions League could have a very big effect on the club's revenue and result in failing to attract top players to Old Trafford. According to reports, United's major partners Adidas and Chevrolet have clauses in their deals with United which states that if the club fails to secure a top-four finish then the sponsors will have to pay less money.

The above-mentioned reports have made the Glazers fearful of the potential issue and have started to plan on signing Pochettino. Current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been subject to immense pressure due to inconsistent results that have left the Red Devils in the 8th position after 25 matches.

Pochettino front-runner for United job

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a host of European Clubs across major leagues. The Argentine tactician is the front-runner for the top post at Manchester United after the Red Devils’ dismal form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mauricio Pochettino was speaking at a LaLiga event when he opened up on his preferred league among all the top leagues. He stated that he was lucky to have begun his career with Espanyol in LaLiga. He lauded Premier League as the best, asserting that football emerged and evolved in England. However, he did not shy away from applauding LaLiga as well.

Pochettino further asserted that the Premier League and LaLiga were the best leagues in the world. He was also linked with a managerial role at Barcelona after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde. However, Pochettino is said to be least interested in managing the Catalans due to his affiliation with Barcelona’s city rivals - Espanyol.

