Moussa Marega Storms Off Pitch After Racial Abuse Vs Vitoria; Iker Casillas Lends Support

Racism once again reared its ugly head, this time making an appearance in Portugal. Porto striker Moussa Marega was the latest victim of racial abuse during the Vitoria vs Porto match-up in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this past weekend. Moussa Marega was allegedly subjected to racist chants, which led to the Porto striker storming off the pitch.

Vitoria vs Porto: Moussa Marega walks off pitch after racial abuse

Amidst the recent charge to eradicate racism from the world of football, the ugly and unwarranted face of racism was once again on show at the D. Afonso Henriques Stadium this past weekend. Porto's Malian striker Moussa Marega was the victim this time. In the second half of the game against Vitoria, Moussa Marega was subjected to vile abuse from the crowd. Incensed at the racial abuse, the Porto striker decided to storm off the pitch in protest.

Just look at what they are doing to our game. Moussa Marega effectively substituted himself tonight to avoid racist abuse. And what are his teammates doing? It's a mess. The anger it causes, the hatred it stems from, football shouldn't be for people willing to act this way. https://t.co/XzHiFYNMZ4 — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) February 16, 2020

Surprisingly, a number of his Porto teammates furiously begged him to stay after the racial abuse. Moussa Marega, however, had already made up his mind and walked off the pitch in protest. On his way out, Moussa Marega stopped near the fans who directed the racial abuse at him and proceeded to flip them off, before firing a few choice words at the crowd.

Shocking Porto players attempt to prevent their teammate, Moussa Marega, from walking off the pitch after facing racist abusehttps://t.co/TYGgBA2155pic.twitter.com/7kU9LSmQMv — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 16, 2020

Moussa Marega walks off pitch after yellow card

Interestingly, Moussa Marega was the man who fired in Porto's second goal of the night; a goal which would go on to decide the game. Marega scored the winner on the hour mark and proceeded to celebrate by showing his skin to the fans who racially abused the striker. The referee then chose to show a yellow card to Moussa Marega. This then prompted the Porto striker to leave the pitch giving Porto manager Sergio Conceicao no option but to haul him off in the 72nd minute.

Respect for Marega. Respect for football. Respect for all. ⛔ pic.twitter.com/eFrSVDlR4j — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) February 16, 2020

Moussa Marega walks off pitch; Iker Casillas lends support

Real Madrid legend and Porto FC goalkeeper Iker Casillas was among the greats to have thrown their weight behind Moussa Marega. The Spanish great took to Twitter to voice his support for the Malinese striker.