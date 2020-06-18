MS Dhoni-owned Chennaiyin FC Donates N95 Masks To Chennai Municipal Corporation Workers

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC, has been actively helping people and organizations deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The football club is owned by former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and entrepreneur Vita Dani. The social venture of MS Dhoni’s ISL club Chennaiyin FC, the Chennaiyin FC Foundation has donated N95 masks to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

MS Dhoni's ISL club gives back to the community

A press release on the Chennaiyin FC website revealed that a batch of N95 masks was handed over by representatives from the Chennaiyin FC Foundation to officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation. The activity took place on June 17, 2020 and is part of Chennaiyin FC Foundation’s efforts to contribute to contain the spread of the virus and assist in improving the coronavirus Chennai situation.

The press release by MS Dhoni co-owned Chennaiyin FC revealed that N95 masks will be used by sanitation workers and other officials employed with the corporation. This will help the officials in performing essential activities as well as to conduct daily monitoring rounds.

“At CFC Foundation, our endeavour will always be to help the city and its people at large.” - @Vitadani11



Read more as the #CFCFoundation contributes N95 masks to the Greater Chennai Corporation: https://t.co/oycIYsRp9r#StayHome #StaySafe #AattamReloaded — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) June 17, 2020

The co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, Vita Dani said that the endeavour aims to help the city of Chennai and its people at large. She hoped that the small contribution of Chennaiyin FC foundation will be the beginning of the foundation's process to give back to the society and help in improving the coronavirus Chennai situation. Chennaiyin FC has also asked everyone to adhere to government guidelines and not step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary.

The club made the suggestion after the Tamil Nadu government announced that a stricter lockdown will be enforced in the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu from June 19 to June 30.

Abhishek Bachchan, MS Dhoni and Vita Dani start the Chennaiyin FC Foundation: More details

The Chennaiyin FC Foundation was launched on August 28 last year, as part of the club’s 5th anniversary celebrations. While Abhishek Bachchan and MS Dhoni are co-owners of the football club as well, Vita Dani is directly involved in the functioning of the social arm of Chennaiyin FC. Chennaiyin FC recently started a series that aimed to highlight the work done by all its stakeholders. It showed the efforts the club and its staff is taking to give back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The series showed how several players, staff and coaches were part of initiatives that provided food and groceries to the underprivileged and the homeless. The MS Dhoni co-owned Chennaiyin FC have been one of the most successful clubs in the history of ISL. The club has won the ISL twice, in 2015 and 2018. Chennaiyin FC also finished as runners up in the ISL in the 2019-20 season against ATK, when the ISL final was held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/Chennaiyinfc

