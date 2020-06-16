Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Cannot Make MS Dhoni's Biopic Sequel Happen: Arun Pandey

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The 34-year-old was found hanging at his home and his domestic help informed the police about the same. He was widely considered as one of the most accomplished actors of the current generation in India.

In his 7-year Bollywood career, Sushant Singh Rajput gave some solid performances which will forever be remembered by his fans. However, the highlight of his short career was his impeccable performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', which was a biopic based on the former Indian cricket captain's life. Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the titular role in the film, took it to another level with his phenomenal performance.

Sushant Singh Rajput perfectly nailed the role and managed to get into the shoes of MS Dhoni in the best possible way. He received a lot of plaudits for his quintessential portrayal of MS Dhoni. The film did wonders at the box office as it earned ₹216 crores. It could be fair to say that Rajput played a huge role in raising the standards of sports biopics as prior to him, no major Indian cricketer or sportsperson for that matter was shown on the screen with such aplomb. After the release of the film, many fans demanded a sequel to it.

Now, Arun Pandey a close friend and business manager of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who also co-produced the MS Dhoni movie has revealed that after Sushant’s demise, the film sequel won’t be happening, although it was being planned for. According to ABP News, Arun Pandey said that a sequel has been long crossing his mind and they were thinking of coming up with something at some point of time but given the disaster that has happened, everything is now meaningless.

Pandey further said that he is absolutely shocked and at a total loss of words. He added that Sushant Singh Rajput was a very cheerful person and they spent almost 100 days at a stretch together and during the time, they became very close. Pandey also recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput was a very humble person and he really put in a lot of hard work while preparing to play MS Dhoni’s role. He also said Sushant Singh Rajput had perfected Dhoni’s trademark ‘helicopter shot’ for the role and impressed not only Dhoni, but even Sachin Tendulkar for his demeanour and appearance for the role.

IMAGE COURTESY: SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT INSTAGRAM