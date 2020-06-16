Sushant Singh Rajput Was Serious About Cinema & A Foodie: 'MS Dhoni' Co-star Rajesh Sharma

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death shocked the country. Many celebrities and fans took to their social media to mourn his loss. Many past directors and co-stars also shared their memories of the late actor through interviews and through their social media. Rajesh Sharma, who worked with Sushant in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Shuddh Desi Romance, recalled him as a very jovial person who always wore a smile on his face.

Rajesh Sharma on his bond with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sharma said that it is shocking for him that a jovial person like Sushant could take such a drastic step. He said that people can only speculate what caused him to do that and no one could ever know the real reason behind his actions. The actor further said that Sushant Singh Rajput left a question and people are now left searching for answers.

As per reports on an entertainment website, Rajesh Sharma said that he remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as a foodie and also as someone who was very serious about his cinema and career. He said that he is unable to understand Sushant's action. Rajesh Sharma recalled staying at a hotel when they were shooting for M.S Dhoni in Ranchi. He said that is where he got to know him in person and revealed that they used to talk about a lot of things over dinner and breakfast. He further said that Sushant left everyone ''searching for answers.''

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Bollywood celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral. Actor Prarthana Behere, who played Lokhande's sister in Pavitra Rishta, said that she was shattered to learn about the late actor's death and wanted to visit the crematorium but could not have been able to see him in that state.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed way at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The cops have not recovered any suicide note so far. An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief". [sic]

