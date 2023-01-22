Mykhailo Mudryk Shares Chelsea Fans' Chant To Troll Arsenal : 'Have Arsenal Ever Won...'

Chelsea's new signing Mykhailo Mudryk has seemingly aimed a dig at Premier League rivals Arsenal by taking to social media and liking a post from a fan. The post that the Ukrainian winger liked featured a song that the Blues' fans chanted to indicate that the 22-year-old had snubbed a move to the Emirates Stadium for Stamford Bridge.

'Have Arsenal won the Champions League...': Mudryk likes post

Following an entertaining Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League clash in which he made his debut for his new club, Mykhailo Mudryk liked a post that contained a video of fans singing a new chant to mock Arsenal. The chant reads, "He flew in from Ukraine, on Boehlys Private plane, Mudryk said to me, 'Have Arsenal ever won the Champions League?' So I told him no, you know the place to go. Then he said to me, I wanna lift number three."

The Chelsea fans used this chant to take a dig at Arsenal as their club has won two UEFA Champions League (UCL) titles while the Gunners are still to win their first. The Blues lifted their first UCL title in the 2011/12 season and another in 2020-21 with Thomas Tuchel in charge.

Mudryk makes promising Chelsea debut against Liverpool

Chelsea fans got a first look at new signing Mykhailo Mudryk, who showed some promising moments after he came on as a second-half substitute against Liverpool. The Ukrainian winger, who signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in a blockbuster deal that could be worth up to $108 million, caused the Reds problems with his speed and dribbling after coming on in the 55th minute.

However, he could not make enough of an impact to help the Blues claim all three points against the Reds as a season of frustration continues for both sides. Since the game was short on chances and quality, it underlined why both teams are struggling in midtable in the Premier League and face a challenge to break into the top four. Benoit Badiashile and substitute Carney Chukwuemeka had opportunities to score in each half for Chelsea, but neither was clinical enough to make Liverpool pay.

