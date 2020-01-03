Nani Claims Sir Alex Ferguson Let Man United Players Arrive To Training Drunk On New Year

Former Manchester United star Nani played under Sir Alex Ferguson for eight years. During his stint at Old Trafford, the player won many accolades collectively with the club. The Portuguese has now made some surprising revelations about his former manager.

Sir Alex Ferguson would let the players arrive drunk to training on New Year

While speaking to Portuguese outfit Tribuna Expresso, Nani has stated that Sir Alex Ferguson was very particular about training and players’ discipline. However, the manager would show his lenient side during New Year’s eve. Ferguson would allow the players to even turn up drunk for training after the celebrations.

He lauded Ferguson as one of the best managers ever. He stated that Ferguson knew how to deal with his players and had the perception to say that ‘this day is special and I can’t make demands’.

Nani further accepted that he liked night outs earlier, but he has started avoiding it as his perception has changed. He now believes that to be able to play at the highest level, one has to avoid night outs. They should instead wait for the right moment to enjoy.

Nani spent eight years at Manchester United

Nani, who now plays for Orlando City FC in the MLS, joined Manchester United in 2007 from Sporting FC. He returned to Sporting FC on loan in 2014 before securing a permanent move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

He played a total of 230 games for United across all competitions and managed to score 40 goals. He won four Premier League titles along with one Champions League title in 2008.

Sir Alex Ferguson bid farewell to Manchester United in 2013

Sir Alex Ferguson spent 26 years at Manchester United. He is arguably the greatest manager in the Premier League. The manager won numerous titles with the Red Devils which included 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League titles and one FIFA Club World Cup among others. He bid farewell to the club with a Premier League title in 2012-13 season.

