WATCH: Solskjaer Spots Sir Alex Ferguson After Man Utd Beat City; Here's What Happened

As Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bagged his first Derby win with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City, he received the biggest praise in his managerial career from former Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Walking towards the dressing room tunnel after congratulating all his players, Solskjaer saw Alex Ferguson in the director's box of the Etihad Stadium.

Heartwarming moment between Solskjaer and Alex Ferguson

The Norwegian raised his fist towards the legendary Scottish manager to mark his derby win and a visibly happy Sir Alex applauded his former player. Solskjaer also received a big thumbs up from Sir Bobby Charlton who was standing beside Ferguson.

A proud Solskjaer said, “We were fantastic. At the start of the game, we were exceptional. We were attacking every time we got the ball, and it looked like we could carve them open every time. We could have, should have been three, four, five up and that's a testament to the boys because they played so well. It's so hard to play against them, and their players were coming from everywhere, every angle and the boys defended so well.”

Solskjaer said that one has to defend well when they play against a team like Manchester City as they have been in exceptional form for the past three years, adding that he was pleased with how the back four maintained their composure and defended well.

After having registered a 2-1 win all thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, the Red Devils all but ended City's chances of defending their Premier League title as Pep Guardiola's team sit 14 points adrift of Liverpool who beat Bournemouth 3-0 to maintain their perfect start to the season in order to bag their first league title in 2 decades.

The Red Devils moved closer to the top 4 and are now 5 points adrift of 4th placed Chelsea and are hoping to continue their fine form amid a heavy schedule during winter months.

