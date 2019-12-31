Sir Alex Ferguson Has An Epic Reaction To Solskjaer Taking Off Anthony Martial; Watch

Manchester United made it two wins in a row in the Premier League after comfortably seeing off Burnley on Sunday. Anthony Martial gave United the lead right before the first half ended. Marcus Rashford's 95th-minute strike later sealed the victory for the Red Devils. The win takes Manchester United to fifth with 31 points, just four points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

Also Read | WATCH: Solskjaer Spots Sir Alex Ferguson After Man Utd Beat City; Here's What Happened

Watch: Burnley vs Manchester United highlights

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes off Martial, displeases Fergie

While back-to-back wins do suggest some good performances by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson apparently was not so happy with the Norwegian's decision to replace Anthony Martial. With the score at 1-0 to United, Solskjaer chose to take Anthony Martial off the pitch in the 89th minute. A defensive change by the Red Devils saw Luke Shaw take the field for the final few minutes of the game.

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson Opposes FIFA Global Super League Reforms, Questions Premier League Clubs

Sir Alex Ferguson's reaction to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's substitution

Fergie’s reaction to taking Martial off for Shaw 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ore2K4t9IK — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) December 28, 2019

Sir Alex Ferguson was in attendance at Turf Moor. When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the aforementioned substitution, Ferguson did not appear to be that happy. The camera panned towards Sir Alex Ferguson while Anthony Martial was departing the pitch. His glum reaction was caught on film.

Also Read | Solskjaer's Decision In United's 2-0 Win Over Burnley Baffles Sir Alex Ferguson

Taking off Martial did not prove costly to United as Solskjaer's men preserved their clean sheet and Marcus Rashford added a late goal to make it 2-0. Manchester United dominated the proceedings with more than 60 per cent of the ball. Despite playing without much rest, Solskjaer should be happy about how his side fared against a difficult Burnley side.

Manchester United ended 2019 on a high note after their win at Turf Moor. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to be on his toes as United will be playing against Arsenal, Wolverhampton Rovers and Manchester City in the upcoming days.

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson And Ed Woodward Get Into A Heated Argument During United's PL Match