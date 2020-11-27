Napoli Fans Gather Outside San Paolo To Honour Argentine Great Diego Maradona; Watch

The passing away of Argentine football great Diego Maradona sent shock waves across the world. As wishes poured in following his death, Napoli fans could not hold on to their emotions. Indeed, Maradona is regarded as arguably the greatest footballer to don the Napoli shirt and it was thus natural to witness the emotional outpour outside Stadio San Paolo as the players continued with their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Fans assemble outside San Paolo following Maradona's death

Napoli were up against Rijeka in the Europa League, with fans still not allowed inside the stadiums owing to the coronavirus crisis. But fans did not shy away from travelling to San Paolo as thousands of them flocked outside the stadium. Fans lit candles in memory of the late footballer, who brought about a revolution at the club.

Outside Napoli's San Paolo stadium this evening to honour Diego Maradona 🔥



(📹 @napolimagazine)



pic.twitter.com/jPF1lpXsR9 — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) November 26, 2020

A day of mourning was declared in the Italian city as images of emotional fans on the streets began doing the rounds. Although fans were not allowed inside San Paolo, Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne made it a point to join the assembled crowd outside, as he exited the venue following his side's victory. Prior to Napoli's 2-0 victory against Rijeka, players maintained a minute's silence, while the home side donned the number 10 shirt with Maradona imprinted at the back.

Napoli to rename San Paolo after Maradona

Maradona's stint with the Serie A giants lasted seven seasons. He played an instrumental role in Napoli's two Serie A title victory, in 1986-87 and 1989-90. Interestingly, these two occasions are the only time that the San Paolo outfit have managed to bag Italian glory in its history.

Keeping in mind the 1986 World Cup winner's contribution at the club, Napoli have decided to rename San Paolo in his honour. Naples mayor Luigi De Magistris has earlier confirmed that the process to rename San Paolo to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium has begun.

How did Maradona die?

Maradona had been keeping unwell for a month. He was admitted to the hospital after psychological complications, with further tests revealing a clot in his brain. Maradona underwent a brain surgery a fortnight ago, following which he was released. But, he could not survive a brutal cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

