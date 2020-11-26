Diego Maradona Death: Argentine Legend Passes Away On The Same Day As George Best

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday, November 25, following a cardiac arrest. Regarded as one of the finest players to ever play the game, the 60-year-old battled a series of health and addiction problems before his untimely passing in Buenos Aires. Players and fans from all across the globe paid rich tributes to the 1986 World Cup winner, who tragically passed away on the same day as Manchester United legend George Best.

George Best death: Diego Maradona passes away on the same day as former Red Devil

Diego Maradona breathed his last on November 25, 2020, exactly 15 years after Manchester United legend George Best. The late Northern Irishman was regarded as one of the finest players of his generation and played over 700 games across the globe scoring 251 goals. Best suffered from alcoholism for most of his adult life, an issue that would catch up with Maradona in his later years. The former Manchester United man eventually succumbed to alcoholism and passed away in 2005.

Best had famously issued a newspaper advertisement advising people not to 'die like him' before breathing his last. Diego Maradona had then paid tribute to 'El Beatle', suggesting that he looked up to the Northern Irishman in his younger days and said that Best was flamboyant and exciting and able to inspire his teammates. The Argentine World Cup winner believed that both him and Best were similar sort of players, 'dribblers who were able to create moments of magic'.

15 years ago to this day, the one and only George Best passed away.



Today, the great Diego Maradona has sadly left us.



25th of November will forever be a sad day in football history. pic.twitter.com/lKtODN3e0T — EiF (@EiFSoccer) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona death: Maradona career

Diego Maradona began his career with Argentinos Juniors before sealing a then-record $4 million transfer to Boca Juniors where he lifted the Argentine domestic league title scoring 28 goals in 40 appearances for the club. After an impressive 1982 World Cup, the Argentine joined Barcelona for a then world-record fee of £5 million ($7.6 million). Maradona's career in Barcelona was marred by injuries and controversies before a brawl against Atheltic Bilbao players ended his Camp Nou stint.

He played 58 games for the Blaugrana, scoring 38 goals, including a special strike at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu which earned him a standing ovation. Maradona then moved to Napoli, where he truly achieved his peak, scoring 115 goals and helping his side win two league titles. However, the 1986 World Cup winner went through a series of off-field problems including his cocaine addiction, which saw him leave Napoli in 1992. He later enjoyed stints at Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys and returned to Boca Juniors before calling time on his career.

George Best death: George Best career

George Best rose through the academy as one of the key players around whom Sir Matt Busby rebuilt the Manchester United team after the Munich disaster in 1958. The Northern Irishman formed a great partnership with Dennis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton, who came to be known as the 'holy trinity' of the Red Devils.

During his 11-year stint with the Red Devils, Best scored 179 goals in 470 appearances across all competitions, winning the league title twice, the Community Shield and the European Cup in 1968. Following his Old Trafford exit, the No.7 enjoyed a nomadic career after his stock rapidly declined. The late Northern Irishman had spells in South Africa, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, Scotland, and Australia before eventually retiring at the age of 37 while playing for Third Division side Bournemouth.

(Image Courtesy: manutd.com, Napoli Twitter)