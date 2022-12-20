National Holiday Called In Argentina To Celebrate Lionel Messi And Co's World Cup Win

Argentina is observing a nationwide holiday on Tuesday, as the national team celebrates their triumph at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Buenos Aires. The Lionel Messi-led Argentine team celebrates their victory over France to win the prestigious World Cup gold at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires. The Obelisk is a historical monument in the capital city of Argentina, traditionally known as a epicenter of sporting celebrations.

As reported by ESPN, the Argentina government declared Tuesday as a bank holiday, allowing the country to “express their deepest joy for the national team." The triumphant Argentine team arrived in Argentina in the early hours of Tuesday. The squad received an ecstatic welcome in Argentina as thousands of fans gathered outside the Ezeiza airport.

Lionel Messi and co arrive at the airport in Argentina

Messi, alongside Lionel Scaloni and Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia were seen climbing out of the state airline flight with the World Cup trophy. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) took to its official Twitter handle to reveal details about the team’s celebrations at the Obelisk. “The world champion squad will leave on Tuesday at noon for the Obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans,” AFA said.

"I want to be in Argentina to see how crazy it is. I want them to wait for me, I can't wait to go there and enjoy it with them,” the Argentine captain said after winning the coveted World Cup title. It is pertinent to mention that Argentine fans celebrated their team’s third World Cup title victory in every corner of the country. Thousands of fans were also seen celebrating the victory at the Obelisk.

Thousands of Argentine fans celebrate the team’s victory at Obelisk

Fans draped in Argentine blue and white colours were seen singing and dancing, while gathering around the Obelisk in Buenos Aires. The Obelisk has been an unofficial meeting point for millions of Argentine football fans. A drone shot of the fans’ jubilant celebrations at the historic venue earlier went viral among fans on Monday.