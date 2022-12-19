Watch: Startling Video Of Argentina Fans Rejoicing World Cup Win At Obelisk, Buenos Aires

In a video currently going viral on social media, Argentine football fans can be celebrating their national team’s FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph in epic fashion.

In the viral video, thousands of fans can be seen gathering at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires with national flags and cardboard cutouts of their hero Lionel Messi. It is pertinent to mention that Messi led the team from the front during the high-octane finale against France and made notable contributions.

Meanwhile, fans draped in Argentine blue and white colours were seen singing and dancing, while gathering around the Obelisk in Buenos Aires. The Obelisk has been an unofficial meeting point for millions of Argentine football fans. Most recently, the fans took to the famous location to celebrate the Messi-led team’s victory against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semifinal.

As Argentina clinched a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout, after the game concluded in a 3-3 draw after the extra time, Messi won the Golden Ball award which made him the best player of the tournament. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner netted a total of seven goals in the marquee football event and finished as the second-highest goal scorer. On the other hand, French superstar Kylian Mbappe won the golden boot award for scoring the most goals in the tournament (8).

‘I craved for this so much,’ says Lionel Messi after Argentina lift World Cup trophy

This was the third time Argentina finished the FIFA World Cup as the title winner. As reported by the Associated Press, after adding the prestigious World Cup gold to his already illustrious football resume, Messi said, “It’s just crazy that it became a reality this way. I craved for this so much. I knew God would bring this gift to me. I had the feeling that this (World Cup) was the one.”

Argentina’s World Cup triumph came a year after the team won the Copa America title, which was their first major title since 1993. It was the first World Cup to be played in an Arab nation. The tournament concluded with the Argentine team breaking Europe’s run of winning four consecutive World Cup titles, which dates back to 2006. Brazil was the last South American team to win the World Cup in 2002.