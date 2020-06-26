Nemanja Matic Lashes Out At Djokovic's Critics, Says 'mice Have Come Out Of Their Holes'

Tennis World No. 1 Novak Djokovic received severe backlash after he tested positive for coronavirus after organising the Adria Tour despite the raging pandemic. The tennis ace later apologised, accepting that the tour was conducted hastily, resulting in at least five people contracting the coronavirus including his wife, Jelena. However, Man United star and fellow countryman Nemanja Matic has come out in support of Djokovic, while also blasting his critics.

Nemanja Matic throws weight behind Djokovic

Djokovic organised an exhibition tournament in Croatia and Serbia to bring together some of the world's best tennis superstars in the Balkans. However, things took a turn for the worse, as fans observed that no social distancing guidelines were followed during the tour. Djokovic issued a public apology, acceding that it was too soon to organise Adria Tour. However, he also went on to assert that his intentions were pure. He then urged Adria Tour attendees to get tested for coronavirus.

Nemanja Matic lends support to Djokovic

After becoming a subject of intense criticism on social media, Djokovic's compatriot Nemanja Matic said that the tennis ace should not have apologised. He claimed that despite the criticism, people should know that the Adria Tour was organised according to the laws of Serbia, terming it as 'vicious propaganda' to taint the image of the tennis legend.

Nemanja Matic who issued an open letter in the local media in support of Djokovic used harsh words at the critics. He claimed that the 'mice' had come out of their holes, thinking that they have the right to criticise the World No. 1. However, Nemanja Matic was not worried about the targetted criticism, saying that 'the cat will be back on the court soon', forcing the 'mice' to hide back in their holes.

Nemanja Matic supports Djokovic: Tennis players with coronavirus

It was later revealed that several players who attended the Adria Tour or met Djokovic, tested positive for coronavirus. NBA star Nikola Jokic was amongst the few who contracted the virus after a meeting with the tennis icon. Serbian basketball player Nikola Jankovic, who was also present at the event, tested positive later. Tennis stars like Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for COVID-19, after which the event was called off.

