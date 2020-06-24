Is Dean Henderson Playing Against Man United In The Premier League?

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson - on loan from Manchester United - has been one of the standout performers for Chris Wilder's side who have so far defied expectations in the Premier League. The 23-year-old was key in helping the Blades earn promotion to the Premier League last season. This season, Henderson continued his stellar development and is currently tied at first place for the most clean sheets in the Premier League (11). With eighth-placed Blades preparing to face Henderson's parent club, Man United on Wednesday, the question lies: Is Dean Henderson playing against Man United?

As much as fans of Sheffield United would have wanted to see Dean Henderson take his position between the sticks at Old Trafford, the loanee will have to sit out Wednesday's game thanks to the clause inserted in his loan contract. Per the clause, the loan player is not allowed to play against his parent club. While it is not necessary the clause is not a necessity, most loan deals in recent times have seen the clause inserted in the contracts. The exception to this is Martin Odegaard, who was loaned out by Real Madrid to Real Sociedad without any such clause in his deal. Odegaard took to the field against his parent club on Sunday night (Monday) as his side were beaten 2-1 by Los Blancos.

In the case of Dean Henderson, however, the answer to 'Is Dean Henderson playing against Man United?' remains in the negative. When the sides faced each other at Bramall Lane back in November last year, Henderson, as one might have expected, sat out the match as both sides played a thrilling 3-3 draw. Simon Moore started for Chris Wilder's men and most surprisingly, the gaffer did not name a goalkeeper on the bench. Fortunately, the decision did not come back to haunt the Blades.

With Dean Henderson out for Wednesday's Premier League fixture, Simon Moore is likely to once again start for the Blades. Moore has not played in the Premier League since the 3-3 draw against Man United. Henderson should be back for his side following the game against Man United as Sheffield United will face Arsenal in the FA Cup before hosting Tottenham next week for a league fixture.

"I think we can beat the best team in the world on our day. You have to have that attitude."



The gaffer was on press conference duty this morning ahead of our trip to Manchester United 👇 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 22, 2020

According to reports, Sheffield United are close to agreeing to a contract extension with Man United that will see Henderson play for the Blades till the end of the campaign, as opposed to the loan deadline of June 30. In regards to a permanent Dean Henderson transfer, the 23-year-old is reportedly a summer target for Premier League rivals Chelsea. With a starting berth at Man United not available - thanks to David De Gea - Henderson might consider his future at Old Trafford ahead of the start of the next season. Chelsea are reportedly hoping that the lure of Champions League football might be enough to prise him away from the Red Devils.

🗣️ Ole on @D_DeGea: "David is the best goalkeeper in the world. He's only conceded two goals in his last seven games for us.



"He still makes match-winning saves, he's been consistently working hard in training and he's mentally strong — I'm really happy with his work."#MUFC pic.twitter.com/qtMX5gJud1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 23, 2020

