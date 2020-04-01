The Debate
Juan Mata Trolls Manchester United Teammate Nemanja Matic For Social Media Post

Football News

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata responded hilariously on Nemanja Matic's Instagram post in which he is seen posing in a gym during self-quarantine.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Juan Mata

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata recently commented on a Nemanja Matic Instagram post, inviting hilarious reactions from club fans. All Premier League players have been under self-quarantine after the spread of coronavirus in England. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Nemanja Matic has been hitting the gym to keep in shape. 

Juan Mata comments on Nemanja Matic Instagram post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic) on

Nemanja Matic posted his picture from the gym with a caption that read, "Every day is a gym day." His Man United teammate Juan Mata could not hold back and replied in hilarious fashion. His comment read, "get dressed and go to the gym to take the photo and then all day in the sofa. Old trick Nema."

Marcus Rashford responds to Juan Mata on Nemanja Matic Instagram post

Marcus Rashford also commented on the Nemanja Matic Instagram post. Rashford labelled Juan Mata as an Instagram bully for his attempt to troll Matic. However, this wasn't the only post on Nemanja Matic Instagram. The player has been frequently posting his work out videos on the social media platform.

Fans react to Juan Mata's comment

Man United players quarantine update

According to the recent Man United players quarantine update, midfielder Bruno Fernandes was pictured sporting a french beard. He was then trolled hilariously by his teammate, Diogo Dalot. Dalot went to the extent of comparing him with an actor from the Netflix hit, Narcos. On the other hand, Marcus Rashford is recovering well from his back injury, according to reports in England.

First Published:
COMMENT
