Netizens find fascinating 'evidence' that Lionel 'Messi was sent by God definitely'

Lionel Messi left the football world in a frenzy in his debut match for Inter Miami. The 7-time balon D'or winner made a brief appearance in the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup match on Friday and sent a statement of his arrival with a blistering free kick in the dying minutes of the game. Messi's goal came as the winner which the MLS side was longing for. While there is no dispute on the unwritten claim that Messi is arguably the greatest football player of all time, however, something unusual happened during his maiden adventure with Inter Miami which the enthusiasts say is further evidence that he is the chosen one of the biggest force.

Eerie coincidence in Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

Some call him the best, many say he is the GOAT, and a copious number also suggest that he is an alien. Adding to the bracket is another superlative that says Lionel Messi is sent by god. The basis of the statement is apparently a coincidence that took place on Friday when the Argentine took the field.

As Messi came in as a substitute, the referee's substitution board read number 10 in for number 30. In normal circumstances, it might have come as a usual substitution but there was history associated with it which lifted it from the column of regular switch. When in 2021 Messi made the sensational move to Paris St-Germain, he was given the jersey number 30 and in his first assignment at the club, he was substituted by guess who? Number 10. Fanatics exhumed this irony and in their eyes, it became a script written by god.

This is why they think his life is scripted. Messi was sent by God definitely 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/Sp1seUQeNQ — DesmundOris (@Desmund_Oris) July 24, 2023

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Following a tumultuous stay at the French Capital, Lionel Messi found a perfect harbor in the form of Inter Miami. The MLS club prevailed over an excessive interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal and also won the race against FC Barcelona. Messi has joined Miami for a total of two and a half seasons.