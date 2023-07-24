Front-on View Of Lionel Messi's Winner On Debut For Inter Shows The Genius Of Leo: WATCH

Lionel Messi, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, continues to dazzle for Inter Miami. The choice of the Argentine superstar to leave PSG and join the Miami-based MLS franchise created headlines. Messi scored a beautiful goal on his debut over the weekend, following his great unveiling on July 16, 2023.

3 things you need to know

Messi and Busquets arrived in the 54th minute

Inter Miami won the match by 2-1

Messi broke Inter Miami’s streak of 6 games without a victory

Also Read: Lionel Messi Scores Thrilling Late-free Kick At Inter Miami Debut, Crowd Goes Gaga

Lionel Messi made memories on his first Miami's match

(Lionel Messi celebrating his debut goal with his teammates for Inter Miami, Image: AP)

Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 in a dramatic Leagues Cup game, and Lionel Messi's Miami debut was a spectacle as he scored an incredible free-kick winner in the 94th minute. Robert Taylor (Miami) and Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul) scored goals for their sides earlier in the game. Miami's victory ended the six-game winless streak and signalled a major turnaround. Despite their recent failures, the DRV PNK Stadium was buzzing with anticipation as supporters awaited Messi's impact.

Also Read: Manchester United Parts Ways With David De Gea After 12 Years, Farewell At Old Trafford

An enthusiastic crowd, especially for Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, filled the seats at the DRV PNK Stadium. The game enthralled the home audience, which included well-known celebrities including LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Kim Kardashian. When Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets entered the game as a sub in the 54th minute, it applied a fresh dimension to the MLB club's assault. Antuna's powerful shot for Cruz Azul in the 65th minute brought them into level, but Inter Miami held on. With a spectacular 25-yard goal in the match's dying seconds, Messi's flair of brilliance ended Miami's losing streak and left a lasting impression on the crowd.

Lionel Messi debut goal in front view:

Messi and his team will now face Atlanta United in another group stage match of the Leagues Cup on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The David Beckham's co-owned side has united three FC Barcelona legends in the MLS i:e Messi, Busquets, and Jordi Alaba. However, reports state that the club's hunt for the former Barca stars is not done, as they are eyeing to bring Andres Iniesta to the US. Since he is a free agent after departing from Vissel Kobe in Japan, it is possible that Camp Nou's top stars would re-establish in Miami.