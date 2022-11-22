Netizens In Disbelief As Saudi Arabia Stuns Argentina To Begin World Cup With A Bang

The Argentina football team were left stunned on November 22 after they suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. While seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi began Argentina's tournament in perfect fashion by scoring the opener via the penalty spot in the tenth minute, Saudi Arabia produced an incredible performance in the second half to clinch victory.

Saleh Alshehri got one goal back for Saudi Arabia in the 48th minute before his teammate Salem Aldawsari scored a stunner five minutes later. Argentina's shocking defeat also meant that their staggering run of going 36 games unbeaten drew to a close. Netizens could not believe the result of the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia clash, with several of them taking to social media to react to the result.

Netizens react to Argentina's shocking loss to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia pull off greatest ever upset in World Cup history

Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest FIFA World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday, November 22. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.

Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis their greatest ever win. Saudi Arabia pulled off an incredible comeback after Messi rolled in a penalty to give Argentina a 10th minute lead. This also rivals shocking results such as Senegal beating then titleholders France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States stunning England by the same score in 1950.

Argentina's horrific defeat against Saudi Arabia means that they will have a tall order ahead if they are to qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Albicelestes are drawn in a difficult group that also contains Mexico and Poland. With just two teams set to qualify for the knockout stages from a group, Argentina will most likely need to defeat both teams if they are to have any chance of making it through.

