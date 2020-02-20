NEUFC VS HYD Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NorthEast United will play against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The match will be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. Let us look at NEUFC vs HYD Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

It's Matchday! 💥



The Highlanders are back at the Sarusajai as they face the Nizams in a contest for pride! ⚔️



Tickets on BookMyShow and Offline -



Sarusajai Stadium BoxOffice

Nehru Stadium

Reliance Trends, Shillong#StrongerAsOne #NEUHFC pic.twitter.com/HkG6p79ftN — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 20, 2020

NEUFC vs HYD Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

NEUFC vs HYD Dream11 Match Preview

NorthEast United are placed ninth on the ISL points table. They have won just twice in the 16 games, while drawing and losing seven games each. NorthEast United were defeated by Odisha FC in their previous match. Hyderabad FC are placed 10th on the points table, with just one victory in 17 games. They have lost 12 games this season. Hyderabad shared a point with Jamshedpur FC in their previous game.

NEUFC vs HYD Dream11 Last five matches

NorthEast United: LDDLL

Hyderabad FC: DLLDL

NEUFC vs HYD Dream11 Squads

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy Choudhary, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Simon Lundevall, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Ninthoi, Federico Gallego, Andy Keogh

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Matthew Kilgallon, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Poojari, Nestor Gordillo, Marcelinho, Liston Colaco, Mohammed Yasir, Bobo

NEUFC vs HYD Dream11 Top Picks

Captain: Milan Singh

Vice-captain: Subhasish Roy Choudhary

NEUFC vs HYD Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Subhasish Roy Choudhary

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Sahil Panwar, Wayne Vaz

Midfielders: Milan Singh, Nikhil Poojari, Simon Lundevall

Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Andy Keogh, Liston Colaco

NEUFC vs HYD Dream11 Prediction

NorthEast United are the favourites to win the match against Hyderabad FC.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.