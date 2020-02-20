NEUFC VS HYD Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NorthEast United will play against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The match will be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. Let us look at NEUFC vs HYD Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
It's Matchday! 💥— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 20, 2020
The Highlanders are back at the Sarusajai as they face the Nizams in a contest for pride! ⚔️
Tickets on BookMyShow and Offline -
Sarusajai Stadium BoxOffice
Nehru Stadium
Reliance Trends, Shillong#StrongerAsOne #NEUHFC pic.twitter.com/HkG6p79ftN
Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.
Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Time: 7.30 PM IST
NorthEast United are placed ninth on the ISL points table. They have won just twice in the 16 games, while drawing and losing seven games each. NorthEast United were defeated by Odisha FC in their previous match. Hyderabad FC are placed 10th on the points table, with just one victory in 17 games. They have lost 12 games this season. Hyderabad shared a point with Jamshedpur FC in their previous game.
NorthEast United: LDDLL
Hyderabad FC: DLLDL
NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy Choudhary, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Simon Lundevall, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Ninthoi, Federico Gallego, Andy Keogh
Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Matthew Kilgallon, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Poojari, Nestor Gordillo, Marcelinho, Liston Colaco, Mohammed Yasir, Bobo
Captain: Milan Singh
Vice-captain: Subhasish Roy Choudhary
Goalkeeper: Subhasish Roy Choudhary
Defenders: Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Sahil Panwar, Wayne Vaz
Midfielders: Milan Singh, Nikhil Poojari, Simon Lundevall
Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Andy Keogh, Liston Colaco
NorthEast United are the favourites to win the match against Hyderabad FC.