Manchester United Officials Tell Ed Woodward Who They Want As Director Of Football

Senior officials at Manchester United reportedly want Ed Woodward to appoint Ralf Rangnick as the club's director of football. According to reports, the Red Devils have been looking to fill the vacant position before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment. Woodward has been looking to appoint a director of football in order to help the club get back to winning ways.

Jose Mourinho was against United's decision

The Red Devils wanted to appoint someone during Jose Mourinho's reign but the Portuguese were against the decision. According to reports, the club is reportedly close to secure the services of former PSG official Antero Henrique. However, senior officials at United prefer Rangnick over Henrique.

Ralf Rangnick has been of help to RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg because of which both the clubs have enjoyed success over the past couple of years. The 61-year-old has a good track record in identifying potential talents such as Liverpool players Naby Keita, Firmino, Joel Matip and Sadio Mane. Rangnick is currently Red Bull's head of sport.

Premier League giants Manchester United have been inconsistent with their displays in England and across Europe. Mino Raiola urged the Manchester United management to consider the possibility of hiring a Director of Football.

Super agent Mino Raiola knows exactly what the parasite owners are about, using Manchester Utd as a cash cow. It’s as simple as that.#GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/5tJehZc0da — Mediocre club (@propagandaFC) December 20, 2019

Raiola asked United to sign a director of football

Mino Raiola, who is the agent of the likes of Paul Pogba and Erling Braut Haaland, asked the Manchester United management to bring in a Director of Football to act as a mediator between the squad players and the management. Raiola opined that Manchester United needs a 'specialist, a sports director, someone between the team, the coach and the owners, someone who can bridge the sides.

Mino Raiola on Paul Pogba 🗣"There was an interest from Real Madrid but they (United) didn’t let him go and I’m sorry because I think that Paul being French then (Zinedine) Zidane is an important factor in French football history." pic.twitter.com/mm1t6pHldZ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 20, 2019

