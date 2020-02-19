French Footballer Suspended For 5 Years After Biting Opponent's Privates

A French footballer was handed a five-year suspension after he bit the private part of another player during a local league contest in November. The incident took place in a second division game between Terville and Soetrich when the victim offered to intervene between two fighting players and was forced to pay the price. According to reports, the player attempted to separate two quarreling players when the attacker bit the victim's private part. The victim was required to get over ten stitches alongside taking a week off from play.

The events took place after the match, in the stadium car parking. There was an altercation following which the situation heated up said Emmanuel Saling of the Mosellan football district, according to foreign media reports. Saling said that because the 'case was quite original', the disciplinary committee had called an expert witness before deciding to suspend the Soetrich player.

'It's quite rare to have sanctions of several years, there are less than 10 per year,' Saling said. 'The case was a bit saucy, but ... there must have been some nasty tension, so the smiles on the disciplinary committee quickly faded.'