Gary Neville Hails Ronaldo, Rooney And Tevez As Best Attacking Trio In PL History

Man United legend Gary Neville has branded the Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez attacking partnership as the best frontline trio in Premier League history. Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville picked his former teammates ahead of current Liverpool and Manchester City trios. Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez played together at Man United for two years scoring 79 goals across all competitions during the 2007-08 season.

Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez

Liverpool's front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have formed a lethal combination for Jurgen Klopp's side propelling the Reds to the top of the Premier League table. The Liverpool star attackers have scored 38 times for the Merseyside giants opening up a 25-point gap at the top of the table in the process. Despite revealing an admiration for the Liverpool attackers, Gary Neville explained why Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez were the best attacking trio to grace the Premier League.

While speaking on Sky Sports' The Football Show, Gary Neville, who spent 20 years at Man United, claimed that Liverpool's current crop fail to compare against the Red Devils' trio of the 2007-08 season. Gary Neville explained that Carlos Tevez in his debut season was simply 'breathtaking' for Man United. Along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, the front three had top quality and were 'selfish, horrible and nasty' on the pitch. The Red Devils won the Champions League and the Premier League title in the 2007-08 season, which Gary Neville cited was the reason he termed Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez as the 'best front three' ever in Premier League history.

Are Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez the Premier League's best ever front three? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jCfRsT6kgQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 13, 2020

Gary Neville also ruled out Man City's trio of Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane, insisting that the Man United attackers were on another level during the 2007-08 season. Neville described Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez as 'street fighters' while Cristiano Ronaldo's energy levels with his goals and immense performances made him a lethal forward. Neville described Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez as 'street fighters'. Carlos Tevez racked up 19 goals with seven assists, while Wayne Rooney scored 18 times and provided 14 assists. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a staggering 42 goals for Man United, registering nine assists to his name. In total, the Man United front three in 2007-08 scored 79 times, recording 30 assists in all competitions.

