Newcastle Takeover: UK Government WON'T Intervene In Saudi-led Buyout Despite Piracy Issue

The Newcastle takeover deal by the Saudi-led consortium has received a massive boost as the UK Government will reportedly not intervene with the commercial matters of the buying and selling of Premier League clubs. Earlier this week, the UK Government raised its concerns over the Newcastle takeover citing the country's relationship with Saudi Arabia and in the process, putting the £300 million Newcastle deal under scrutiny. The Newcastle deal is currently undergoing its final Premier League owners and Directors test.

Newcastle takeover: UK Government not to interfere with PL commercial matters

Only last week, MP Agnus MacNeil raised concerns of the Newcastle Saudi deal and resurfaced the illegal streaming of Premier League games in Saudi Arabia through the country's illegal broadcast channel beoutQ. According to multiple reports, beoutQ is responsible for the illegal streaming of Premier League games in Saudi Arabia, which has caused a delay in completion for the Newcastle takeover deal. This also led to an increased level of involvement from the UK Government, who began to question the integrity of the Newcastle Saudi deal whilst trying to preserve their relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Breaking: UK Government will NOT intervene in the Saudi takeover of Newcastle United pic.twitter.com/4Au26SoUnx — indykaila News (@indykaila) April 22, 2020

However, according to recent reports from Sportsmail, the UK Government will no longer interfere with any 'commercial matters that involve buying and selling of Premier League clubs'. Trade secretary Liz Truss has reportedly written a mail to MacNeil claiming that the pirate operator beoutQ in Saudi Arabia has now been ceased. Truss concluded by stating that there is no need for the UK Government to interfere with the Newcastle Saudi deal, which would see Mike Ashley potentially hand over the reins to incoming owner Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

We are told US businessman Henry Mauriss (Chief Executive of Clear TV) has lodged a £350m bid to buy Newcastle United, which could rival Amanda Staveley’s £300m Saudi-backed takeover. #NUFCTakeover — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) June 17, 2020

Newcastle takeover: Mike Ashley received new improved £350 million bid from Henry Mauriss

Amid the controversy surrounding the Newcastle Saudi deal, MIke Ashely reportedly received a new improved offer for his club worth £350 million from US TV chief Henry Mauriss last week. According to reports from Sky Sports, Henry Mauriss, CEO of US TV company Clear TV, is reportedly waiting to swoop in for a move to take ownership of Newcastle United if a deal from the Saudi-led consortium falls through in the final stages. Reports from Daily Mail have stated that the final decision surrounding the Newcastle takeover could be made by the end of next week.

Image Credits - Premierleague.com