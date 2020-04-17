Newcastle United Set To Reunite With Rafa Benitez After £350 Million Takeover: Report

When the Newcastle United ownership brought in Rafa Benitez to manage the club, the Magpies were fighting relegation. While they Benitez's appointment was too late to stave off relegation for Newcastle, the veteran Premier League gaffer helped gain promotion to the English top flight and offered Newcastle United fans a ray of hope in what has been a dismal 13 years under Mike Ashley. The Spaniard departed St James' Park last summer and took up a managerial job at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang due to differences with Mike Ashley regarding the transfer strategy of the club.

Mike Ashley spent big to bring in former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez to NUFC

On this Day, in 2016: Newcastle appointed former Liverpool and Real Madrid man Rafa Benitez as manager of the club following the sacking of Steve McClaren. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/Me3Ng4nTGE — Adam. (@AdamNUFC_) March 11, 2020

Newcastle United takeover

Tyneside set to reunite with Rafa Benitez under new Newcastle United ownership?

As announced, Rafa Benitez is Newcastle's priority! He is offered a coach position with extensive powers, in direct connection with the position of Sports Director who could be offered to one of his relations. https://t.co/IPZpdoFtyQ — Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) April 16, 2020

French journalist Manu Lonjon recently tweeted that Rafa Benitez could be persuaded to return to Tyneside after Amanda Staveley-led PCP Capital and Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman complete the Newcastle United takeover in the coming weeks. Reports have also linked former Juventus and AC Milan coach Max Allegri as a potential candidate to replace Steve Bruce in the Newcastle United dugout next season.

Fans would love to see Rafa Benitez back at Tyneside next season

Before the club announced Rafa, there was no future for Newcastle United. He was the man who made everyone believe that it might get better for us. He united the city and had dreams for the club and the fans. He deserves the chance to finish what he started. Need him back #NUFC pic.twitter.com/pQv9eb14zS — flynn ○● (@nufcflynn) April 15, 2020

