Newcastle United To Target Allegri If £350m Saudi Takeover Goes Through: Report

Following the news of the Newcastle United takeover, the Magpies are targetting an A-list manager in the form of Massimiliano Allegri. The Newcastle United takeover deal involves English businessman Mike Ashley ready to sell Newcastle United after 13 years in charge of the club. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is believed to be the man to raise funds for the Newcastle United takeover.

Newcastle United Saudi bid: Mike Ashley to step down

Recent reports from The Sun claim that the Newcastle United takeover is imminent after Mike Ashley accepted a bid worth £350 million for the sale of the Premier League club. Amanda Staveley will play a key role in handling the financial aspects for the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund that will cover the payment for the Newcastle United takeover. However, with massive changes in ownership at Newcastle United, the English outfit are prepared to lure in a 'top-class' manager to compete for major honours.

Newcastle United takeover: Toons to snap up Massimiliano Allegri?

Rafael Benitez still remains a fan-favourite at St James' Park despite his sour relationship with Mike Ashley, which led to the Spaniard leaving at the end of his contract last summer. However, with Mike Ashley set to pass on the reins, Newcastle United are eyeing up a move for former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to replace Steve Bruce. Steve Bruce still has two years remaining on his contract with Newcastle but the ambitious Saudi owners are looking for the best in class and have weighed in on Allegri.

The Italian manager has won five Serie A titles with Juventus and finished as Champions League runner-up on two occasions. Allegri was last in charge of the Serie A giants till the end of last season and is tipped as the likely candidate to replace Bruce.

Newcastle could target big-name manager if £350m takeover goes through as odds are slashed on Massimiliano Allegri taking charge from current boss Steve Bruce at St James' Park. Benitez is the favourite with odds of 3/1 while Gerrard is on the list at 12/1 and Pochettino is 14/1 pic.twitter.com/ExSpl04QN7 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 15, 2020

Amid the news of the Newcastle United takeover, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and former Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino are also options to delve into for Newcastle United once the final transactions of the deal are complete. Steve Bruce guided Newcastle to 13th place on the Premier League table before the coronavirus halted football across in the English top flight. Reports also state that Mike Ashley is prepared to accept the 'Newcastle United Saudi bid' for £300 million, which is £50 million less than what he initially demanded following discussions with Amanda Staveley.

