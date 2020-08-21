Neymar Better Than Messi And Ronaldo? PSG Superstar Tipped To Win FIFA POTY Award

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr was tipped as the next big thing in football after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Brazilian's injury-plagued time at the Parc des Princes over the past two seasons denied him European glory. This might change on Sunday with the PSG vs Bayern Munich clash in the Champions League final on Sunday in Lisbon. Moreover, the Brazilian forward is also tipped to win the FIFA Player of The Year (POTY) award, ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar's agent makes bold claims on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Obrigado meu DEUS ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NO9mWXHXgp — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 19, 2020

As quoted by Veja, Neymar's agent Wagner Ribeiro has claimed that his client is superior to Messi and Ronaldo at the moment. Elaborating on the same ahead of the PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League final, Ribeiro asserted that Neymar possesses a better technical and physical ability than the two global superstars. While Ronaldo's Juventus were knocked out of the UCL by Lyon in the Round of 16, Messi stood helpless in his side's 2-8 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the quarter-final.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe favourites to win FIFA POTY: Ribeiro

Although the Ballon d'Or has been cancelled this year owing to the COVID-19 crisis, FIFA will host The Best Awards later this year. Ribeiro believes that Neymar, his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski are the favourites to win the prestigious FIFA Player of the Year award this season.

Interestingly, Lewandowski was considered as one of the top contenders to clinch the Ballon d'Or, having already netted 55 goals across all competitions this season, the most by any player in Europe. Although Neymar trails behind in terms of personal stats, a European title might make him one of the favourites for the award.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: A powerhouse Champions League final in store

PSG could be able to realise their dream of winning their first European silverware this season, the primary reason behind the hefty signings of Neymar and Mbappe in 2017. Interestingly, Neymar had last clinched the title with Barcelona in 2015, while Bayern Munich last won the Champions League in 2013.

Having netted thrice in the Champions League this season, Neymar will be one of the key players to watch out for in the PSG linup. The winger's experience in the 2015 final will come handy for the Ligue 1 champions, while Bayern Munich's' balanced squad will be hoping to round off the season with a sixth European Cup in its decorated history. The Champions League will also give the Bavarian giants a chance to complete the treble.

Image courtesy: AP