Neymar Brutally Trolls RB Leipzig, Calls Himself "Daddy" After PSG Reaches UCL Final

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is building a reputation of rubbing it in to his opponents after a huge win. The Brazilian failed to get on the scoresheet during a comfortable 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday. He, however, made sure he made his post-match presence feel by taking subtle shots at his semi-final opponents.

Neymar trolls RB Leipzig after semi-final win

Neymar shared a bunch of photos to Instagram after PSG's 3-0 win over Leipzig. One of them particularly stood out where the Brazilian posted a picture of him partying with a Red Bull Cup in his hands. Taking a direct jibe at Leipzig, who are owned by the Austrian energy drink company, Neymar captioned the post: "Dad's going to the final."

Neymar Instagram story is brutal 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hJi35ObrWX — Thomas Shelby 𓅓 (@ovovenga1) August 18, 2020

Neymar on Instagram writing "dad's going to the final" in Portuguese whilst he posts a vacation party picture with a Red Bull cup.



As you do. pic.twitter.com/Q9dfWzdy2p — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) August 18, 2020

Neymar and RB Leipzig both have connections to Red Bull. While the reason behind the latter's existence is Red Bull, the drink company is one of Neymar's long-time sponsors. Red Bull even celebrated the quarter-final victories of both sides on social media. With both sides chasing their first-ever Champions League final appearance, it was ultimately the Qatar-backed PSG that came out on top.

PSG vs Leipzig highlights

Thomas Tuchel's men completely outclassed Leipzig on Tuesday, registering a dominant 3-0 win. A goal each from Marqinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat helped PSG breeze past Leipzig in Lisbon. Di Maria had his hands in all three goals, as he claimed two assists in the match. Neymar starred too, creating Di Maria's goal and wreaking havoc on Reipzig's defence.

After coming from behind to beat Atalanta in the quarter-final, PSG started Tuesday's match on the front foot, dominating the game right from the first minute. Neymar hit the post after six minutes and had a goal ruled out for handball seconds later. Marquinhos opened the scoring after Di Maria found him with a perfect free-kick. Neymar hit the post for the second time in the first half after he almost caught Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulasci at his near post. The Brazilian then combined with Di Maria for PSG's second. Juan Bernat dealt the final blow to the Bundesliga side after finding the net early in the second half.

This team. This club ❤️💙



How are you feeling tonight? 😏 pic.twitter.com/6V2P3J7D3D — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 18, 2020

PSG will face the winner between Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, August 23 (Monday, August 24 IST).

(Image Credits: Neymar Instagram Handle)