Neymar Hosted Dinner Party For Entire PSG Squad Before UCL Comeback Win Over Dortmund

Brazil superstar Neymar hosted a dinner party for the whole Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squad before their Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund in the last 16. The first leg of the last-16 tie between PSG and Dortmund ended 2-1 in favour of the German side at the Westfalenstadion as Erling Haaland netted a brace while Neymar scored the solitary away goal. However, PSG turned the tie with a 2-0 win at the Parc des Princes and Brazil midfielder Ander Herrera heaped praise on Neymar for his performances against Dortmund as well as bringing the team together.

PSG vs Dortmund: Neymar steps up for PSG

The Ligue 1 leaders were in dire need of inspiration following their first-leg defeat against Dortmund in Germany. Although PSG grabbed an away goal through Neymar, Erling Haaland continued his lethal form in front of goal to give the hosts an advantage heading to the French capital. However, Neymar once again came to PSG's rescue after some early pressure from Dortmund. Neymar headed in from Angel Di Maria's corner and Juan Bernat scored another goal to win the tie in an empty stadium at the Parc des Princes with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Neymar parties with teammates after victory over Dortmund

PSG booked their spot in the quarter-final of the Champions League for the first time since 2016 and joined the party with the fans that gathered outside the stadium from afar. The party continued late into the night even after the crowd dispersed after Neymar decided to invite the entire PSG squad to his home to continue the celebrations. The PSG squad made the 20-minute trip to the city of Bougival for a spontaneous celebration after mocking Erling Haaland's celebration from the first leg.

PSG squad trolls Erling Braut Haaland en masse after knocking out Dortmund tonight. (RMC) pic.twitter.com/R6inCKULiu — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 11, 2020

Ander Herrera defends Neymar amid criticism

Following the celebrations post the victory over Dortmund, Neymar once again came under scrutiny for his behaviour. However, Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera labelled Neymar "world-class" and said he was grateful that Neymar stepped up at a time when PSG needed him. While speaking to Canal+, Ander Herrera stated that Neymar is very focused on achieving great things with PSG and wanted the whole team to celebrate the win together as one unit. In order to raise spirits and morale, Neymar invited the whole PSG squad for dinner before the second leg and boosted the confidence of his teammates.

