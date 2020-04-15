Jurgen Klopp Wanted To Meet RB Leipzig Striker Timo Werner Before COVID-19 Pandemic

Liverpool have been one of the most consistent performers in European football over the last three seasons. However, their 2019-20 European ambitions suffered a huge dent as the defending champions were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been looking to strengthen the squad by providing some competition to the front three attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohammed Salah. RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has been one of the players linked to a potential move to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Timo Werner transfer updates

Jamie Carragher talks up Timo Werner move to Liverpool

Jamie Carragher on Timo Werner coming to Liverpool: “It almost looked nailed on before the situation we’re in now, so that might affect transfer this summer. Maybe that’ll be put on the back-burner, and something will happen next summer.” pic.twitter.com/e1IojwAKV4 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) April 14, 2020

Jurgen Klopp wanted to meet RB Leipzing striker Timo Werner but COVID-19 pandemic hampered the meeting

As per recent reports in European media publications, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was keen on meeting the RB Leipzig frontman before the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans. Jurgen Klopp is rumoured to be a huge admirer of Werner and is eager to get the German international onboard his Liverpool project. However, it looks like Jurgen Klopp will have to wait for some more time before he secures his dream signing.

RB Leipzig hitman on Manchester United's radar

#mufc are working through a shortlist of strikers before deciding on Ighalo's future. Harry Kane, Erling Braut Håland, Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner are amongst those being considered #mulive [evening standard] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 10, 2020

