Paul Pogba Reveals Nearly Clashing In Training With Man United Flop Ravel Morrison

Paul Pogba came through the ranks of the famed Man United academy before deciding to move abroad and play for Juventus in Serie A. During his younger days, the Frenchman, along with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Ravel Morrison and other Man United academy graduates featured in the FA Youth Cup. Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba spoke about how he almost came to blows with former teammate Ravel Morrison.

Also Read | Paul Pogba explains how his angry brother influenced move to Juventus from Man Utd

Paul Pogba keeping himself busy during ongoing coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Odion Ighalo says god will help him decide between Man United and Shanghai Shenhua

Paul Pogba recalls training ground bust-up with Man United Academy star Ravel Morrison

In a discussion on the Man United's official podcast, Paul Pogba revealed that he almost got into a brawl with former Man United academy graduate Ravel Morrison. The French World Cup winner was quoted as saying “So I was training and obviously everyone knows how good Rav is with the ball. He was dribbling [past] players. I took the ball from him and he got angry a bit and kicked me. I couldn’t speak English so I looked at him and [thought] “that’s okay, I’ll wait until you get the ball” [laughs]. I smashed him. He started talking to me in English and I responded in French.”

Also Read | Paul Scholes compares Bruno Fernandes to Man United legend Eric Cantona

Pogba further added, “You know, ‘Okay we will see after in the changing room. Okay, no problem. I’m not scared of you’. After, he came to me and hugged, you know, and, since then, we’re very close. It’s a strange story and funny but that happens a lot in football and now we’re very good friends.” Ravel Morrison is currently on loan at Middlesbrough having signed for Sheffield United at the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Eight years ago, Man United academy graduates lifted the FA Youth Cup

Eight years ago today, #MUFC lifted the FA Youth Cup with Ravel Morrison, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard in the team. pic.twitter.com/rqQhq87tfG — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) May 23, 2019

Also Read | Paul Pogba reveals he was an Arsenal fan before switching loyalties to Manchester United

Paul Pogba transfer updates

The Paul Pogba transfer rumours to Real Madrid refuse to go away

📝 Real Madrid have identified other targets to Paul Pogba for the next transfer window.



(via Mundo Deportivo) pic.twitter.com/ut7YFqOG4t — United News Hub (@UnitedNewsHub) April 9, 2020

Also Read | Paul Pogba hits back at Graeme Souness, claims he was clueless as to who Souness was