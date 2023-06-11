Neymar Drops Major Revelation Over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Move, 'I Already Knew!'

Lionel Messi's transfer to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami broke the internet as the Argentine will be seen heading to the United States. He failed to agree to a contract extension with Paris Saint Germain and will leave the club on a free transfer. Messi's Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar opened up on the departure of the Argentine forward.

Neymar revealed he knew Lionel Messi's next move

Neymar spent a brief part of his career at Barcelona, where he partnered with Messi and Luis Suarez to win a plethora of trophies. His subsequent transfer to PSG has not shaped out the way everyone would have hoped. Messi looked destined to join his former club, FC Barcelona, but MLS' Inter Miami finally won the race.

The Brazilian revealed he knew that Messi would be joining the MLS side co-owned by former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham.

As quoted by NBA Brazil, he said, "I already knew! Messi is one of my best friends and a gift the game gave me."

"I had the chance to play with him and then we became friends. I knew he would come to Miami and we talked about it. I told him he would be very happy because of the city and the way of life here, and I’m sure he will change the whole league in the United States."

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Messi had earlier made it clear he would not continue at the Parc des Princes. "I made the decision that I'm going to go to Miami.

"I still haven't closed it 100%. I'm still missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead. If Barcelona didn't work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family."

Neymar also posted a heartfelt note on Instagram dedicated to Messi.

Neymar has also reportedly been linked with some clubs and it remains to be seen whether he continues in the French capital or decided to venture into a new challenge.