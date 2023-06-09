Manchester United News: Harry Maguire's Decision On Transfer Leaves Erik Ten Hag Livid

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire had a forgettable 2022-23 season, which saw him making just 16 appearances for the Red Devils in the English Premier League. With only eight of those appearances being as starts, it was believed that Maguire would end his tenure with the Old Trafford-based side. However, as reported by talkSPORT, it is now understood that Maguire is keen on not departing the club just yet.

It is worth noting that Maguire received interest from several clubs, including the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, who desperately look to improve their defense. At the same time, Aston Villa were also said to be another option for the England international. Having said that, his reluctance to stay with the Red Devils comes as a new challenge for manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United chasing Napoli star Kim Min-jae?

Ten Hag is understood to be livid with the former Leicester star’s decision as he looked to sell the latter to gather the funds required to rope in Napoli star Kim Min-jae. With the upcoming transfer window, Manchester United remains active in the market, targeting new signings to strengthen their squad. While a striker and a midfielder are top priorities for manager Erik ten Hag, the need for defensive reinforcements is also recognized.

'Obviously last season was such a disappointing year': Harry Maguire

As talks continue regarding potential additions to the team, Maguire's decision to stay offers a new dynamic that the club will have to effectively manage to ensure a cohesive and competitive squad for the upcoming season. Ahead of the Manchester United vs Manchester City, FA Cup final last week, Maguire revealed his thoughts about the United fanbase and said, “I think the fans at this club are a huge part of the club, they’re right behind the team, you can feel the energy and the intensity that they bring to the matches as well”.

“I think obviously last season was such a disappointing year for us all, as players and staff, as fans, just as a club in general, so to bounce back in such a positive manner, I think it’s really, really impressive,” he added.