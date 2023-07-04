Neymar Fined 3.3 Million Dollars For Breaching Environmental Rules

Brazillian forward Neymar has been fined 16 million reais (3.3 million dollars) for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro without an environmental license. Neymar's luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, local authorities first alleged late last month and confirmed on Monday.

Three things you need to know

On June 22, authorities found several environmental violations at the luxury property

Neymar's father was arrested and later released over the same charges

The striker has not played since February and doubts have arisen about his staying at PSG.

READ | Neymar's father arrested over the charges of carrying out banned construction work

All the luxuries under one roof

Neymar's house, located in the town of Mangaratiba on the southern coast of the national capital, has a heliport, spa, and gym among other facilities.

"The environmental infractions were made in the construction of an artificial late at the mansion," Mangaratiba's environmental body said in a statement.

Meanwhile, authorities cordoned off the site last month and ordered all activity to cease. Besides the fine, the case will be probed by the local attorney general’s office, the state civil police and the environmental protection office, among other environmental control bodies.

READ | FC Barcelona manager Xavi drops staggering update about Neymar Jr's return to Camp Nou

Neymar's sting at PSG

According to recent reports, PSG has decided to activate the Brazilian's release clause of €222 million. He has since made 173 appearances across competitions for the French club, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. However, there is one important condition for the transfer to take place. PSG need to pay the majority of the Brazilian's enormous wages for the deal to go through.