Neymar Injury Update: PSG Superstar ESCAPES Serious Ankle Injury Against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr was in top form against Istanbul Basaksehir when he netted thrice to help his side finish atop their group standings. Just when it appeared that the Brazil international was back in his usual groove, he went on to sustain an injury in the following game against Lyon. Neymar was seen being stretchered out of the game, with reports indicating a serious ankle injury. But the Neymar injury update suggests less severity.

Neymar ankle injury senses trouble for PSG

Tino Kadawere scored the only game against the defending Ligue 1 champions to halt PSG's lead at the top. But things took an ugly turn when Neymar was subject to a horrendous tackle by Thiago Mendes in the injury time, subsequently resulting in his sending off.

Neymar was seen leaving the field in tears, indicative of the extreme pain following the tackle. The injury appeared to be pretty serious, with reports claiming he would be out of action for a lengthy spell. Interestingly, his stint with the Parc des Princes outfit has been plagued with injuries ever since his move in 2017.

Injury not severe, but no time scale for Neymar return

But a report on the Neymar injury update by Le Parisien following medical tests suggest that the player will not undergo surgery. Although no time scale has been stipulated for Neymar's return on the field, the injury isn't being considered serious, in a major sigh of relief for manager Thomas Tuchel.

Neymar's father was frustrated with the superstar's injury and took to Instagram to vent out his anger. His post, when translated in English, read, "Damn, how long? So much that is talked about, so much we allow this excess of violence! Why not stop it at the beginning, on the first foul, why wait for the seventh, eighth or ninth?"

Will Neymar be fit for the PSG vs Barcelona clash?

Neymar ankle injury casts doubts on his availability for the Champions League round of 16 clash. The Ligue 1 heavyweights have been paired up against the Brazil international's former club Barcelona. The first leg of the PSG vs Barcelona clash will be played on February 16, with the return leg scheduled on March 10 at Parc des Princes.

