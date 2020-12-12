Neymar 'frustrated' After FIFA's The Best Awards Nominate Ronaldo, Messi And Lewandowski

There is no secret that Brazilian international Neymar jr is one of the finest footballers in the world. The 28-year-old aims to be in contention for top honours which was also the motive behind his move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. And while Neymar and the Parisians reached the Champions League final last season, the Brazilian was snubbed from the finalists for FIFA Best player of the year award.

Also Read: Is Eden Hazard Playing Tonight Vs Atletico? Real Madrid Ace's Injury Update Ahead Of Derby

Best FIFA Football Awards 2020: Neymar reacts to being snubbed from The Best's Top 3

Neymar had left Barcelona in 2017 to emerge out of Lionel Messi’s shadows, but three years since his move, the Brazilian international has been left trailing in his wake as far as individual honours are concerned. FIFA announced the three finalists for The Best Men’s Player award on Friday, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo making the cut. Other contenders for the award included Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller and PSG star Neymar Jr. The latter responded cryptical to his snub as he sarcastically joked about taking on other sports after being snubbed from The Best Men’s Player award shortlist.

Also Read: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch Madrid Derby And Team News

Neymar reacts to being left out of FIFA’s The Best Top 3:



“Since 🎾 didn’t work, its time for 🏀”



“I already give up on 🏀, now im a GAMER 🎧”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/paZ7OkcQz1 — Moleque Neymar (@Neymoleque) December 11, 2020

Neymar was in fine for PSG last season, seemingly teaming up with French superstar Kylian Mbappe in the attack. The Brazilian international had his fair share of injury troubles, playing 27 games, scoring 19 goals and charting 12 assists, as the Ligue1 giants won the domestic double and reached the final of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League. And while the former Barcelona star was on fire last time out, the 28-year-old cannot complain about his exclusion.

Also Read: Messi Should Honour Maradona By Joining Napoli: Ex-Barca Striker Kevin Prince Boateng

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was in lethal form last season, as the Bavarians won the treble for the second time in their history. The Polish international scored a staggering 55 goals for the Bundesliga giants, assisting a further 10, in just 47 appearances across all competitions. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi also enjoyed a stellar individual season despite Blaugrana’s struggles, scoring 31 goals and further assing 27 of them in 44 appearances last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, netted 37 goals with seven assists in 46 games for Juventus, as the Biaconeri retained their Serie A title. While Neymar and PSG did progress further than Ronaldo’s Juventus and Messi’s Barcelona, the two superstars had better individual seasons as far as numbers are concerned.

Also Read: Man United Vs Man City Live Stream: How To Watch Manchester Derby, Team News, Line-ups

(Image Courtesy: PSG Instagram)