Neymar Injury Update: PSG Superstar In TEARS After Being Stretchered Off The Pitch Vs Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar was in clear discomfort while being stretchered off the pitch during the Ligue 1 champions' 1-0 defeat against Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. The Brazilian was in tears as he left the field of play after falling victim to a heavy tackle from Lyon's Thiago Mendes, who was also sent off for his foul. However, the alarm bells at PSG are now ringing after reports suggested that Neymar might have suffered a broken ankle.

PSG vs Lyon: PSG suffer defeat along with Neymar ankle injury blow

Thomas Tuchel's PSG were far from their best against Lyon at the French capital on Sunday and fell behind in the 35th minute after Tinotenda Kadewere's strike. PSG pushed for a goal throughout the game but the defending champions eventually suffered their fourth defeat of the Ligue 1 campaign. However, the 1-0 defeat against Lyon may have come at a further cost of PSG losing a key player in Neymar.

While pushing for an equalizer late in second-half stoppage time, Neymar's ankle was clattered into by his Brazilian compatriot, Thiago Mendes. Neymar was clearly in pain as he lay on the floor, clutching his ankle and required treatment from the medics. However, Neymar, in tears, was unable to continue and required to be stretchered off the field of play.

Neymar in unbelievable agony, wailing & tears. Ankle problem following challenge from Thiago Mendes. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 13, 2020

Thiago Mendes was initially shown a yellow card for his foul, but following a VAR check from referee Benoit Bastien, it changed to a red. PSG were also unable to use any of their substitutes as they had already used up the five of their changes as both teams finished the game with 10 men. The game ended soon after the incident as Bastien blew for full-time at the Parc des Princes.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel provides Neymar injury update

While speaking to reporters after the game, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel claimed that there was no news on Neymar's injury but the team will wait for the scans to be completed next week. However, there were some fears that Neymar may have broken his ankle following the challenge from Mendes. At the moment, it's unclear when Neymar will return to action but it's likely that PSG will be without Neymar for the rest of the year at least.

Neymar has to endure tackles like this multiple times in games and then people have the nerve to clown him for his injuries. pic.twitter.com/l7r0GaKRtK — Neymar PR (@Bagofnuts_) December 13, 2020

Neymar joined PSG for a world-record fee of €222m (£200m) from Barcelona in August 2017. He has helped them to three consecutive Ligue 1 titles. Last season, Neymar was the driving force behind PSG reaching their first Champions League final but the French giants fell short at the final hurdle by losing to Bayern Munich.

Image Credits - AP