Neymar Matches Messi's record Of 16 Successful Dribbles During PSG’s UCL Win Over Atalanta

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) pulled off a late, late comeback by scoring two goals in the dying minutes to beat Atalanta 2-1 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Wednesday night and advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Neymar was awarded the Man of the Match as he played a major part in aiding the French giants to the next round. Not only did Neymar drag his team into the UCL semi-finals, but the Brazilian winger also managed to do something no other player has done in the competition over the past 12 years. Neymar completed a record 16 dribbles in the Atalanta vs PSG game and it was the most by any player since Lionel Messi did so against Man United in 2008.

16 - Neymar completed 16 dribbles against Atalanta tonight, the most by a player in a single Champions League match since Lionel Messi v Manchester United in April 2008. Twist. #ATAPSG pic.twitter.com/WpT1ONRZVV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2020

Atalanta vs PSG: Neymar dribbles and assist

High-scoring Atalanta grabbed the lead in the first half through Mario Pasalic after Neymar missed a glorious one-on-one chance to put his team ahead inside five minutes. The Parisians were staring at elimination from the elite European competition despite creating a number of chances throughout the game. PSG's equalizer eventually came in the 90th minute when Neymar's cross was tucked in by Marquinhos from close range. The Brazilian was then involved in the winner as his pass for Kylian Mbappe allowed the Frenchman to tee up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting two minutes into stoppage time. PSG completed the comeback in a space of just three minutes to book their spot in the last four of the competition.

The frantic Atalanta vs PSG game also saw Neymar equal Lionel Messi's record of 16 successful dribbles in a game. Neymar completed 16 out of his 20 dribbles but not everything went his way as he missed two big chances in the first half. While Neymar didn't manage to get his name on the scoresheet the 28-year-old registered one assist. Neymar had a total of 113 touches and made 44 successful passes during the game, winning nine fouls.

Neymar dribbles vs Atalanta equals Lionel Messi's record

Neymar became only the third player to complete 16 dribbles in one Champions League game. The record was first set by Javier Zanetti in 2003 when the Argentine played for Inter Milan against Dinamo Kyiv. Lionel Messi then matched the record when Barcelona faced Man United in the 2008 UCL semi-final.

Image Credits - AP