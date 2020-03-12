Neymar Mocks Erling Haaland As PSG Dump Dortmund Out Of Champions League: Watch

The first leg match Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund saw Erling Haaland score a brace as PSG lost away at the Signal Iduna Park. However, the second leg saw Neymar and co. bring their A-game as PSG bossed Dortmund on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). The Brazilian made sure he took a jibe at Haaland after he hilariously mocked the teenager with his signature 'Zen' celebration.

Neymar doing the Erling Haaland celebration after giving PSG the lead against Dortmund tonight. 👀🧘 pic.twitter.com/b8AeZHall3 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 11, 2020

Also Read | Neymar Lashes Out At Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford On Instagram

PSG vs Dortmund highlights: Neymar mocks Haaland

The 2-0 win at the Parce des Princes helped PSG secure a 3-2 aggregate win over the German side. Neymar opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 28th minute after he sent his diving header past Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki. The Brazilian had a special celebration in mind after he ran over to the PSG bench before mocking Haaland’s celebration with some meditation of his own.

The PSG forward even took to Instagram to further poke fun at Haaland posting his meditation pose celebration with the caption 'Paris is our city, not yours'.

Also Read | PSG vs Dortmund highlights: PSG Under Pressure Against Dortmund To Keep Mbappe, Neymar Project On Track

PSG vs Dortmund highlights

Juan Bernat's strike at the stroke of half-time ensured Dortmund couldn't fight back into the game as PSG defenders kept Haaland, Jadon Sancho and others at bay. However, the conclusion of the match saw another jibe at Haaland, this time by the entire PSG side.

Also Read | Neymar Is Barcelona's No. 1 Transfer Target This Summer As Club Seek UCL Glory: Reports

PSG vs Dortmund highlights: After Neymar, entire PSG team mocks Haaland

The entire PSG team mocking Haaland after Neymar did the Haaland celebration. 😂😂😂



This is the kind of petty drama we love 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JHUvkN8aZY — Neymar Stuff (@NeymarStuff) March 11, 2020

UCL results

With the win, PSG have secured their Champions League quarter-finals berth. PSG will now be back in Ligue 1 on Sunday night (Monday IST). They will host Nice at the Parc des Princes. Dortmund will look to move past their Champions League heartbreak when they face Schalke next in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, at Anfield, Liverpool dramatically collapsed against Atletico Madrid, crashing out of the tournament.

Also Read | PSG vs Dortmund highlights: Neymar Enjoys Ball-juggling Marathon In Training Ahead Of UCL Match V Dortmund