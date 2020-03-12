The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neymar Mocks Erling Haaland As PSG Dump Dortmund Out Of Champions League: Watch

Football News

PSG beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday night to knock the German side out of Champions League. Neymar mocked Erling Haaland after he scored for PSG.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neymar

The first leg match Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund saw Erling Haaland score a brace as PSG lost away at the Signal Iduna Park. However, the second leg saw Neymar and co. bring their A-game as PSG bossed Dortmund on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). The Brazilian made sure he took a jibe at Haaland after he hilariously mocked the teenager with his signature 'Zen' celebration. 

Also Read | Neymar Lashes Out At Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford On Instagram

PSG vs Dortmund highlights: Neymar mocks Haaland 

The 2-0 win at the Parce des Princes helped PSG secure a 3-2 aggregate win over the German side. Neymar opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 28th minute after he sent his diving header past Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki. The Brazilian had a special celebration in mind after he ran over to the PSG bench before mocking Haaland’s celebration with some meditation of his own.

The PSG forward even took to Instagram to further poke fun at Haaland posting his meditation pose celebration with the caption 'Paris is our city, not yours'.

Also Read | PSG vs Dortmund highlights: PSG Under Pressure Against Dortmund To Keep Mbappe, Neymar Project On Track

PSG vs Dortmund highlights

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ene10ta Érre 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

Juan Bernat's strike at the stroke of half-time ensured Dortmund couldn't fight back into the game as PSG defenders kept Haaland, Jadon Sancho and others at bay. However, the conclusion of the match saw another jibe at Haaland, this time by the entire PSG side. 

Also Read | Neymar Is Barcelona's No. 1 Transfer Target This Summer As Club Seek UCL Glory: Reports

PSG vs Dortmund highlights: After Neymar, entire PSG team mocks Haaland

UCL results

With the win, PSG have secured their Champions League quarter-finals berth. PSG will now be back in Ligue 1 on Sunday night (Monday IST). They will host Nice at the Parc des Princes. Dortmund will look to move past their Champions League heartbreak when they face Schalke next in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, at Anfield, Liverpool dramatically collapsed against Atletico Madrid, crashing out of the tournament.

Also Read | PSG vs Dortmund highlights: Neymar Enjoys Ball-juggling Marathon In Training Ahead Of UCL Match V Dortmund

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
CORONA: MEA APPOINTS SPL OFFICER
JDU
JDU ANNOUNCES RS POLL CANDIDATES
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Pilot
SACHIN PILOT ON SCINDIA'S CONG EXIT
MP
10,000 CONGRESS OFFICE-BEARERS QUIT
Covid-19
MUMBAI: 2 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES